New Black Owned Luxury Handbag Maya Winston Debuts On The Scene

New York City based designer, Maya Winston has delved into making luxury handbags that showcases his in-depth creativity.

Maya Winston was founded in New York City and is eponymous with its Founder and Creative Director, Maya Winston. Maya has launched a series of handbags that are sure to satisfy the luxury craving of any handbag enthusiast. The brand values authenticity, inclusive luxury, and world class experience demonstrated by Maya Winston’s attention to detail and experience in sourcing, production, design, packaging, and delivery.

Maya Winston’s brand presentation has created a ground swell of organic support that has elevated its brand and the Maya Winston community. The brand is a direct reflection of New York City, delivering on functionality and versatility, while carrying the luxury inspirations of 5th Ave and its global counterparts.

Founder Maya Winston saw an opportunity to challenge “fast fashion”, an environment in which goods are mass produced with less attention to detail. Instead of giving the normal generic experience, Maya opted to create an elevated experience for each client, including a luxury gift box enclosed with a bow and handwritten thank you notes for each order. Speaking on this approach, Maya says, “The thing about experiences is, it evokes emotion; that feeling can't be forced, it has to be organic. Our goal is to provide that experience to our clients with each order.”

A look at the Maya Winston inventory will reveal a range of bags made in very high quality and an array of colors and designs that are right on trend with what the industry is seeing from the higher end luxury brands in this space. Some of the colors featured in the Maya Winston Small Leather Tote collection include Emerald Green, Wild Berry Pink, Rose Red, Tiger Orange, and Sunshine Yellow.

Maya Winston, originally from Jamaica, moved to the New York City at 11 years old. Not only was Maya raised in the hub of fashion, but was surrounded by it in the household. His mother, a seamstress and his older sister, a designer in her own right, influenced Maya’s gravitation toward the industry.

Maya has been involved in the fashion industry for over a decade in various roles; most prominently, his time as development and production manager in which he delivered hundreds of millions of dollars of product to market. Maya Winston has also spent extended time getting to learn the nuances of quality and production while making stops in Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Maya Winston's obsession with production, quality, New York City culture, and his global vantage point has thus allowed him to create separation from his peers and bring a unique brand to the masses. Little wonder that celebrities like Remy Ma and Draya Michele have been sported with a Maya Winston bag.

