PharmaJet to Present Latest Research Showing Superior Immunogenicity with Their Needle-free Systems at Five Conferences in October

Multiple published studies show that needle-free improves vaccine effectiveness

PharmaJet®, a company who has developed and commercialized a needle-free platform to more effectively administer drugs and biologics, today announced that their latest research results will be presented at five upcoming conferences in October:

There is a growing body of evidence that shows how PharmaJet's Needle-free Injection Systems (NFIS) can improve the performance of nucleic-acid based vaccine and therapeutics by often providing better immunogenicity in the patient with strong antibody and T-cell responses. The presentations and panel discussions will highlight published data from several partners focusing on the key benefits of needle-free in three highly relevant areas:

DNA – Needle-free can deliver superior gene expression over electroporation and superior antibody and T-cell immune responses over needle and syringe (N/S).

mRNA – Needle-free has shown to be an effective delivery method across multiple mRNA platforms (e.g., lipid nanoparticles, protamines, and self-amplifying nucleic acid) compared to N/S.

Intradermal – Needle-free delivered vaccines can induce strong immune response comparable to intramuscular and subcutaneous injection with a fraction of the dose.

The presentations may also include data from collaborations including those with:

1. Zydus Lifesciences: Researchers conducted a non-human primate study on their Plasmid DNA-based Covid-19 vaccine and saw higher antibody responses with the Tropis® ID System as compared to N/S as well as better protection from challenge with the virus.1 Subsequently, Zydus conducted a large trial for their COVID-19 vaccine using Tropis to immunize over 28,000 healthy adult volunteers in over 50 sites. The overall efficacy of the vaccine was 66.6%, while it was 100% effective against severe and moderate COVID-19 cases which puts it on par with commercialized peer-group vaccines tested in the same period.2

2. Gennova: The binding antibody and T cell responses of a COVID-19 self-amplifying mRNA vaccine were evaluated in a guinea pig pre-clinical model using multiple doses, and intramuscular (IM) and intradermal (ID) delivery with the PharmaJet Tropis® System and N/S. 3 The low dose Tropis group produced significantly increased B and T cell responses compared to a higher dose IM N/S vaccination.

"There are currently 18 partner publications that show equivalent or better immunogenicity when using the PharmaJet NFIS compared with either electroporation or traditional needle and syringe," said Chris Cappello, President and Chief Executive Officer, PharmaJet, Inc. "We continue to grow our pipeline with over 80 studies currently in progress and there are now a broad variety of pharmaceutical products that can be delivered needle-free including nucleic acid-based, inactivated, subunit, live attenuated and viral vector vaccines."

