Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,121 in the last 365 days.

INADEV Wins a Coveted $107 Million Prime Contract to Support the Fraud Detection Unit of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS)

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fraud Investigation National Security Coordinated Heuristics (FINCH) Analytics program is a 5-year engagement that will leverage data science, analytics, agile frameworks, DevSecOps and human- centered design to identify and mitigate immigration fraud.

"We couldn't be more excited about this game-changing opportunity to partner with USCIS in its ongoing mission to protect millions of American citizens by detecting, mitigating and neutralizing identity fraud," said Jitesh Sachdev, INADEV co-founder and CEO. "This engagement represents the culmination of years' worth of ideation, driving leading-edge innovation by the best and brightest in the industry. We are proud and humbled to have been selected by USCIS and the Department of Homeland Security, and winning this unprecedented prime contract absolutely tracks with our growth trajectory."

"It is both our aspiration and goal to bring world-class ingenuity and innovation in data science and fraud detection to solve our clients' biggest challenges," said D.J. Dart, INADEV's Chief Strategy Officer. It is a privilege and honor to serve the USCIS mission, and to advance their ability to predict and identify fraud at scale and at speed."

USCIS is a leader across the federal government in the movement toward open-source solutions. With this contract, INADEV will support the USCIS mission by providing FINCH with advanced open-source Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning solutions to automate the detection and identification of fraud. By leveraging big data and AI/ML to proactively discover and surface new insights, INADEV will execute the next generation of analytics and business intelligence. The benefit to USCIS is the automation of analytics to meet their operational and investigative mission needs.

As a part of its engagement strategy, INADEV is also aggressively recruiting talent across multiple disciplines and sectors. For more information about INADEV and available career opportunities, please visit http://www.inadev.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inadev-wins-a-coveted-107-million-prime-contract-to-support-the-fraud-detection-unit-of-the-united-states-citizenship-and-immigration-service-uscis-301634450.html

SOURCE INADEV

You just read:

INADEV Wins a Coveted $107 Million Prime Contract to Support the Fraud Detection Unit of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.