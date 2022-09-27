Indiana Grown Marketplace allows you to shop local at the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (August 2, 2022) —The Indiana State Fair is in full swing at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center. The multi-week event has many more days of operation left and plenty of opportunities to shop local at the Indiana Grown Marketplace in the Agriculture/Horticulture Building.

“Like many Hoosiers, I enjoy shopping local in support of Hoosier farmers and small businesses,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “That is why the Indiana Grown Marketplace is one of my first and favorite stops at the Indiana State Fair. It is always fun to see what is new each year.”

Shoppers can be immersed in a storefront solely featuring Indiana grown, processed, packaged or produced products. In addition to shopping, the store also features educational displays, product sampling and demonstrations from artisans showcasing their craft.

The Indiana Grown Marketplace at the state fair boasts more than 80 vendors and contains nearly 500 unique products, including hand crafted sauces, salsa, drink mixes, popcorn, spices and more. Shoppers can also find ready-to-eat products like cured meats, chocolates and candies. Does the August heat have you down? Stop at the Indiana Grown store for cold local root beer or bottled tea. There are also a variety of artisan made products you can use daily such as, wool dryer balls, yarn, skincare regimes, hand poured candles and more.

“The Indiana Grown Marketplace at the Indiana State Fair is an incredible opportunity for our members to market their products and for consumers wanting to support Hoosier businesses,” said Bruce Kettler, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. “I encourage everyone to stop by and support local businesses on their Indiana State Fair visit. There is truly something for everyone.”

There is plenty of time left to shop and explore at the Indiana Grown Marketplace at the great Indiana State Fair. The Indiana State Fair runs until Aug. 21 (closed Mondays and Tuesdays) and the Agriculture/Horticulture building, where the Indiana Grown Marketplace is located, is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn more about Indiana Grown at indianagrown.org.

