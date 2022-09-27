IT’S TIME FOR THE BIG REV-eal! Announcing The 2022 RevolutionHER™ Award Winners

The 10th annual RevolutionHER™ Awards were announced from over 1,500 nominees, five winners were named in various award categories.d in various award categories

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The five winners of the 2022 RevolutionHER ™ Awards were announced this past weekend, at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto, ON. The RevolutionHER™ Awards recognize the talent and determination of inspiring female and youth impact leaders who are making advances in today’s North American entrepreneurial, business, and social activism landscapes.A globally-recognized, socially-driven media company, RevolutionHer™ was created by founder Maria Locker to support millions of women and youth worldwide by offering impactful events and providing support and resources to help women and youth live their lives to the fullest.This year's entrepreneurial finalists from across North America represent some of the most innovative, creative and productive enterprises, boasting an impressive combined gross revenue of over $79-million last year alone.Over 1,500 women were nominated, and 200 entrants advanced. After accumulating points based on support from over 30,000 public voters, as well as impression ratings from an esteemed selection committee, the finalists were narrowed down to 35 across the five categories. All finalists were evaluated by an expert panel of respected judges. Judging criteria for all five categories included innovation, commitment to community, inspiration to others, growth and scalability, and leadership.Congratulations to the winners of the 2022 RevolutionHER™ Awards:RevolutionHER™ Trailblazer AwardShontay Lundy, Black Girl Sunscreen (Los Angeles, CA)RevolutionHER™ Impact in Entrepreneurship AwardMikayla Zazon, Health Undefined (Columbus, OH)RevolutionHER™ Impact in Leadership AwardDr. Larissa Vingilis-Jaremko, Canadian Association for Girls in Science (Toronto, ON)RevolutionHER™ Momentum Small Business AwardAngie Tran, Kind Laundry (Stouffville, ON)RevolutionHER™ Community Vision Youth AwardPaola Ochoa, Teen Boss Babes (San Diego, CA)To learn more about the RevolutionHER™ Organization, please visit: revolutionher.comTo schedule an interview, profile or interactive segment with any of the winners, and/or CEO of RevolutionHER™, Maria Locker, please contact:Rania Walker, PR & Media EngagementRania@FrontDoorPR.comPhone: 416-258-8953- 30 -RevolutionHER™RevolutionHER (revolutionher.com) is a media company that has supported over 60,000 women and youth worldwide, advocating on behalf of global issues facing females, and providing impactful events, programs, and support resources within an inclusive and safe community to uplift, empower and amplify women's voices globally. @RevolutionHerTM