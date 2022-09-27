ATTO Technology Strengthens Latin America Distribution with Adistec Partnership

Includes Entire Portfolio of ATTO High-Performance Storage and Network Connectivity Products

/EIN News/ -- AMHERST, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments, announces a distribution agreement with Adistec Corp. that extends the availability of the ATTO high-performance storage and network connectivity portfolio into Latin America.



Adistec is a value-added distributor of data center, networking and security solutions, specializing in the discrete business and technology requirements that vary widely from country to country. Adistec complements its product portfolio with cloud services running in several proprietary data centers, as well as extensive consulting and educational services.

Many media, IT and networking companies, including Fortune 1,000 brands, rely on Adistec to extend their market reach and ensure customer delivery. ATTO joins their close partners Intel, Quantum and Avid, among others, in leveraging the hard work of the entire Adistec team.

“Adistec has been doing amazing work for our partners in Latin America where there is a lot of market potential,” said Tim Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology. “Working with Adistec was an obvious choice - we look forward to a long and successful partnership!”

"Our Media & Entertainment business unit continues to grow," said Marcelo Gardelin, Adistec Media & Entertainment Director - Americas. "We are very proud that ATTO Technology has chosen us to represent them across Latin America."

With this distribution partnership, ATTO Technology’s entire high-performance storage and network connectivity portfolio is available in Latin America, keeping pace with growing demand not only in business and government data centers but in the television, film, music and education markets as well.

ABOUT ATTO

For 34 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across IT and media & entertainment, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, SmartNICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide the highest level of storage connectivity performance for Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

ABOUT ADISTEC

Adistec is a leader in value-added distribution in the Americas, including the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean. Established in 2002, our organization delivers 100% IT solutions through channels. We are a team of professionals specialized in Datacenter and Security bringing a portfolio of leading brands in each of these areas to our business partners. We strengthen our partners' business through five business units: Distribution, Education, Professional Services, Cloud Solutions and Adistec Integrated Solutions.

