Yacht Haven Park & Marina a Safe Harbor for Hurricane Ian Evacuees

Fort Lauderdale resort is storm ready for RV motorcoaches and yachts

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yacht Haven Park & Marina, a luxury motorcoach and yacht resort in Fort Lauderdale, is storm ready for motorcoach and yacht owners who need a safe place to ride out Hurricane Ian. Yacht Haven’s location is a hurricane hole marina approved by marine insurance companies and has been given a ‘Safe Harbor’ designation from the State of Florida.



We continue to monitor statewide evacuations as the storm is expected to become a major hurricane. At Yacht Haven, we are a safe harbor for both yachts and motorcoaches. If you are ordered to evacuate any Florida RV destination, or just not comfortable where you are right now, Yacht Haven is accepting last-minute reservations. Our resort is storm ready, and we will be locked down and secure when the time comes.

Space is limited, and we are taking reservations on a first-come-first-served basis.

Located along the south fork of the New River, Yacht Haven features 222 motorcoach sites, waterfront views and a marina that can accommodate vessels up to 150’. All lots can accommodate up to 40’ Class A luxury motorcoaches. Each RV site has been updated with landscaping, synthetic lawns, driveway pavers, new patio areas, fiber optic Wi-Fi and new utility hookups.

The Yacht Haven Marina can accommodate vessels up to 150’ in length - larger boat slips that are rare and in high demand - with worry-free docking and convenient access to Fort Lauderdale’s Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean. Dockage includes full hookups and marina slips can be booked daily, weekly or monthly.

About Yacht Haven Park & Marina:

Yacht Haven Park & Marina is the passion project of a select group of travel enthusiasts and five-star resort alumni seeking to create the most exclusive motorcoach and yachting destination in South Florida and beyond. Investing nearly $90 million to purchase and transform the property, no detail has been overlooked as new additions and improvements continue to make Yacht Haven Park & Marina an experience like no other - by land or sea. Learn more about Yacht Haven Park & Marina at http://www.yachthavenpark.com.

