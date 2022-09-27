Lawtrades Ushers a Century-Old Profession Into the Gig Economy

Lawtrades launches app that fundamentally changes the way legal professionals work, announces record monthly revenue of $1M in August

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawtrades, the company pioneering a new work model for the $100B legal industry, has launched a mobile app that seamlessly connects companies with highly skilled legal professionals for on-demand support. The new app is an extension of Lawtrades’ existing platform – an online marketplace that fundamentally challenges the antiquated approach of hiring expensive law firms – and its mission to unlock a more satisfying, sustainable, and inclusive career path for legal professionals.



“It’s no surprise that the legal industry is facing an unprecedented retention problem,” said Raad Ahmed, CEO and founder of Lawtrades. “We’ve seen record burnout, layoffs, and talent leaving the industry altogether – and we’ve reached a point of reckoning. At the same time, the past couple years have shown us that we can radically change the way we work and that we can successfully challenge the status quo through flexible and transparent job opportunities.”

Lawtrades empowers legal professionals to work and live on their own terms, enabling them to set their own hours and rates while working directly with top brands like Airbnb, DoorDash, and Pinterest. The new app serves as a digital marketplace for both legal talent looking for freelance work and companies looking for pre-vetted, highly qualified candidates.

Through the app, clients can instantly match with flexible, proven legal talent to scale their operations and manage projects from start to finish. In addition to flexibility, Lawtrades also connects companies with a diverse community of top legal talent. More than half of professionals in the Lawtrades community identify as female (compared to the industry average of 37% ), and 37% identify as a racial or ethnic minority – nearly 3x the industry standard.

“I know first-hand the stress that comes with working in the legal industry, and Lawtrades was purpose-built to reimagine that traditional set-up,” says Ahmed. “Whether it’s a working parent trying to spend more time at home, or a BIPOC lawyer looking for an inclusive environment in an industry that’s known for a lack of diversity, Lawtrades provides work-life balance, control, and flexibility – all while maximizing earning potential. Our app further simplifies an already seamless process, connecting talented individuals with the opportunities that support their exact needs.”

Starting today, legal professionals aiming to reimagine their way of work can access Lawtrades’ network of companies and opportunities through its app, available on Google Play and Apple App Store. To ensure that the quality of Lawtrades’ roster of freelance lawyers and clients remains at the highest caliber, interested parties will need to request to join. All professionals looking to work and companies seeking support go through a thorough vetting and data-driven matching process to ensure the highest quality placements.

In August, Lawtrades set an all-time monthly record of $1M in revenue and currently has over 2,000 legal professionals in its network, signaling strong interest in this alternative work model. These entrepreneurial legal professionals have collectively logged nearly 150,000 hours and earned more than $16M. Over 100 companies, such as Airbnb, Epic Games, DoorDash, Pinterest, Duolingo, and Patreon, have leveraged the Lawtrades platform to scale their teams.

About Lawtrades:

Founded by two law school graduates, Raad Ahmed and Ashish Walia, Lawtrades is pioneering a new work model for the $100B legal market via a marketplace that connects companies with top legal talent for on-demand support. This approach economically empowers independent legal professionals to monetize their skills, while helping companies seamlessly scale their operations through diverse, pre-vetted, and cost-effective legal teams. To learn more, visit lawtrades.com