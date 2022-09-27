Business Intelligence Market is Forecasted to Reach USD 73.57 Billion at a CAGR of 13.1% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

BI Market Is Driven By Big Data and Cloud Computing to Boost Industry Growth

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Business Intelligence Marke t, By Technology, By Service, By Deployment, By Component, By Organization- Forecast to 2030”, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 73.57 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 13.1% during the assessment timeframe.

Business Intelligence Market Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the global business intelligence market report include-

Rackspace (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Microsoft Corp (U.S)

Juniper Networks (U.S.)

Verizon wireless (U.S.)

Cisco Systems (U.S.)

SAS Institute (U.S)

AT&T (U.S)

IBM Corp. (U.S.)

VMware (U.S.)

BI Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 73.57 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities The utilization of business information for representation purposes during COVID Key Market Drivers Raising requests for dashboards for information perception to upgrade the capacity in making business choices

Drivers

Big Data and Cloud Computing to Boost Market Growth

Rapid technical breakthroughs have led to the growth of big data analytics and cloud computing in recent years. Given that it acts as a storage facility for both structured and unstructured data, cloud computing is regarded as the ideal platform for BI applications. Similar to that, big data technology has made it possible for this tool to evaluate a lot of data and provide businesses with useful insights that will help them recognize possibilities and enhance their marketing strategies. This will fuel market growth in the assessment period.

Opportunities

Multiple Benefits to offer Robust Opportunities

The main advantages of using business intelligence tools are improving internal corporate processes, accelerating and improving decision-making, stimulating revenue growth, gaining an advantage over rivals, and boosting operational effectiveness. Additionally, BI systems assist businesses in spotting pressing business issues and industry trends. This will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Restraints and Challenges

High Setup Costs to act as Market Restraint

The high setup cost of BI infrastructure, dearth of qualified specialists, and rising data security concerns may remain as market restraints in the assessment period.

Business Intelligence Market Segmentation

The global business intelligence market is bifurcated based on organization, component, deployment, service, and technology.

By technology, the market of business intelligence is segmented into Mobile BI, Cloud BI, and Social BI

By service, the market of business intelligence is segmented into hosted and managed

By deployment, the market of business intelligence is segmented into on cloud and on premise

Based on component, the global market of business intelligence is classified into hardware and software

By organization, the market of business intelligence is segmented into SMU and LBU.

COVID-19 Analysis

By the end of 2021, COVID has had a significant impact on both the client's practices and the business sector. Both business revenue and social norms have been impacted by the pandemic outbreak. Workplaces, educational institutions, and the assembly offices were all closed for a certain amount of time. The execution of the telecommuting and social eliminating measures has encountered difficulties, and several of the important games and events were disrupted. Some business intelligence units have made extreme attempts at innovation, which has stunted the expansion of the business intelligence market. To aid the chief head in providing some helpful suggestions regarding COVID, experts and several skilled professionals have been contacted. The growth of the business intelligence sector was characterized by a protracted bottleneck. The improvement of lockdown and shutdown globally is attributable to COVID. COVID had an impact on the BFSI, life sciences, and healthcare units. Since the majority of the upcoming activities were scheduled to be postponed until then, the suppliers oppose business intelligence arrangements & the suppliers who assisted in escalating the activities. Businesses are battling the challenges at the business levels and starting to impose attempts to go back to normal. The main challenges facing the industry that must reduce the demand for business intelligence are meeting the clients' perceptions about security concerns, minimizing modernization, and task assembly.

Regional Analysis

North America to Lead Business Intelligence Market

Because of its technological improvement in business management analytics for their sales, production, and innovation, North America will have the greatest market size in 2020. North America is home to the majority of the key players who are advancing business intelligence. The expansion of this market is boosted by improvements in digital infrastructure and a number of significant manufacturers, including Tableau Software, Oracle Corporation, LLC, IBM Corporation, & Microsoft Corporation. Due to its technical advancement in business management analytics for their sales, manufacturing, and innovation, North America will have the largest market size. North America is home to the majority of the major participants in the business intelligence industry. Due to the presence of significant industry players, the North American area dominates the market for business intelligence. Intensified technological R & D efforts, rising competition, and an evolving trend of data proliferation are further drivers supporting the market's expansion in North America. The business intelligence market is dominated by North America due to an expanding trend, such as data proliferation, escalating rivalry, cloud deployment, and the growing acceptance of BI services and digitalization across many domains. The high rate of adoption of cloud strategies has accelerated the use of business intelligence.

APAC to Have Favorable Growth in Business Intelligence Market

APAC will develop at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period for the commercialization of IoT technology and the growing use of advanced technologies in countries like China, Japan, and India, which are raising the need for business intelligence solutions and services. The IOT and big data industries now have a more precise and reliable advantage as a result of the expanding market and demand for these technologies. The increasing company growth of manufacturers in Asia-Pacific could support market growth. For instance, to meet the demand for corporate data and analytics, Sinsense expanded its operations throughout Australia in February 2020. These elements are probably going to accelerate market growth. APAC is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate during the forecast period due to the commercialization of IoT technology and the increased use of advanced technologies in nations like China, Japan, and India. This will boost demand for business intelligence products and services. A large amount of development is projected in Asia Pacific as a result of the rising demand in developing nations. Some of the key reasons to fuel the growth of the business intelligence market in the area include the significant level of adoption for BI software and solutions, outsourcing operations for cloud deployment, and the need for consumer insights.

