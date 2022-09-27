Global Electronic Design Automation Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.9%, during Forecast Period | BlueWeave Consulting

Geographically, the Global Electronic Design Automation Software Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America's revenue share of the market was the highest. During the forecast period, it is likely to maintain its dominant position. The early adoption of 5G technologies, AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning is credited with regional market growth. The region's market is primarily driven by the strong wireless infrastructure and growing government support for the advancement of IoT-based technologies.

/EIN News/ -- New Delhi, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Electronic Design Automation Software Market is flourishing owing to the increased importance of EDA in electrical design processes, advancements in system-on-chip (SoC) technology, and increased adoption of modern technologies such as the internet of things and artificial intelligence..



A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the Global Electronic Design Automation Software Market was worth USD 9.87 billion in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1%, earning revenues of around USD 19.16 billion by the end of 2028. The increasing use of FinFET architecture in the design of advanced processors is a major factor driving the growth of the electronic design automation software market . The increased adoption of AI, IoT, and VR, as well as the rise in SoC technology, are all contributing to the massive demand for this software. However, the availability of open-source EDA software is expected to stymie the growth of the EDA software market. During the forecast period, the rising demand for smaller electronic devices, as well as the increasing penetration of AI and machine learning in EDA, are expected to provide profitable opportunities for electronic design automation software market players.

Increasing Adoption of Connected Devices

Over the last few years, the use of connected devices such as smartphones, wearables, and smart home systems has increased dramatically. The incorporation of power electronics into these devices is expected to drive the global electronic design automation market forward. The growing demand for high performance with low power consumption capability is expected to fuel future demand for electronic design automation solutions, influencing industry participants to make developments in their IP cores. The number of IoT-connected devices is expected to reach 50 billion by 2025. The majority of devices would not be traditional PCs or smartphones, but rather a growing web of interconnected devices that would include home appliances, security systems, and other devices.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/electronic-design-automation-software-market/report-sample

Cloud-based Services are Becoming More Popular

The processing, power, and infrastructure required for designing, testing, validating, and building electronic systems have increased significantly as they have become more sophisticated. CAE and electronic design automation have fueled the demand for massive scale computation and data management in next-generation electronic devices. Because verifying components take up a large portion of the overall design time in these systems, electronic design automation companies have made significant investments in large server farms and high-performance storage systems to enable excellent quality and fast turnaround of semiconductor tests and validation. Cloud-based services are now used by semiconductor companies to benefit from the quick and flexible deployment of electronic design automation infrastructure.

Challenges: Continuous Technological Advancements

Particularly in the semiconductor sector, technology is a concept that is constantly evolving. New technologies would enter the market and upset the balance with each leap. The same is true for the IC sector, where process nodes are crucial. Design complexity, chip form factor, and IP core design architecture are all affected by changes in a semiconductor chip's nodes. Therefore, technical difficulties with device integration and the creation of a new design methodology are some of the difficulties in SoC designing. The sizes of technology nodes are constantly changing as a result of evolution. Therefore, the IP core design architecture must be changed by semiconductor chip manufacturers. The majority of businesses have been improving their electronic design automation solutions to meet consumer demand.

Please Visit the Press Release: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/global-electronic-design-automation-software-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-8-9-during-forecast-period

Segmental Coverage

Global Electronic Design Automation Software Market – By Application

Global Electronic Design Automation Software Market is classified into the following applications: automotive, healthcare, defense & aerospace, industrial, communication, consumer electronics, and others. In terms of application, the consumer electronics industry accounted for the largest revenue share for electronic design automation software in 2020. This is due to the constant advancement of consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktop computers, and cameras. It is also expected that EDA software will fill a gap in the market for models, methods, and tools. During the forecast period, all of these factors will drive the growth of the Global Electronic Design Automation Software Market (2022-2028).

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Electronic Design Automation Software Market

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a significant impact on the development of the market for electronic design automation software. Spending in the electronic design automation industry is expected to fall when compared to pre-pandemic levels. It is caused by several factors, including a decline in semiconductor industry revenue in 2020. The slow rate of production and scarcity of raw materials harm market growth. Several factories in several countries have been forced to close due to the pandemic. A large number of semiconductor organizations, on the other hand, are urging the government to classify the semiconductor industry as critical. They will be able to continue operations, ensuring that customer demand is met and industry supply is maintained.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players in the Global Electronic Design Automation Software Market are Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Synopsys, Inc., Siemens, ANSYS, Inc., Keysight Technologies, Inc., Xilinx, Inc., eInfochips, Altium Limited, Zuken Inc., Silvaco, Inc., Altair, Aldec, Inc., Autodesk, Vennsa Technologies, Boldport Limited, and other prominent players. The Global Electronic Design Automation Software Market is highly fragmented with the presence of several manufacturing companies in the country. The market leaders retain their supremacy by spending on research and development, incorporating cutting-edge technology into their goods, and releasing upgraded items for customers. Various tactics, including strategic alliances, agreements, mergers, and partnerships, are used.

Don’t miss the business opportunity in the Global Electronic Design Automation Software Market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Global Electronic Design Automation Software Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Global Electronic Design Automation Software Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Recent Development

In May 2021, Ansys, a US-based engineering simulation software, acquired Phoenix Integration for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Ansys will expand its solution offering, assisting customers in connecting with various engineering tools in multi-tool workflows for broad and model-based solid engineering.

In August 2021, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. and Tower Semiconductor (US) jointly launched the silicon-validated SP4T RF SOI switch reference flow using the Virtuoso Design Platform and integrated EM analysis. The flow demonstrates the benefits of using a single design environment for chip and package co-design and simulation. The new development from the partnership benefits their customers as the solution fulfills the conditions of the complex systems.

In July 2021, Zuken Inc. released CR-8000 2021 in July 2021. The product is an enhanced version of the CR-8000 that primarily focuses on early design analysis and reuse functionality.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018-2021 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Product Service/Segmentation By Category, By Application, By End-Use, By Region. Key Players Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Synopsys, Inc., Siemens, ANSYS, Inc., Keysight Technologies, Inc., Xilinx, Inc., eInfochips, Altium Limited, Zuken Inc., Silvaco, Inc., Altair, Aldec, Inc., Autodesk, Vennsa Technologies, Boldport Limited, and other prominent players

By Category

Computer-aided Engineering (CAE)

IC Physical Design & Verification

Printed Circuit Board and Multi-chip Module (PCB & MCM)

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)

Others

By Application

Automotive

Healthcare

Defense & Aerospace

Industrial

Communication

Consumer Electronics

Others

By End-Use

Microprocessors & Controllers

Memory Management Unit (MMU)

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Please Find Below Some Related Reports:

Digital Transformation Market - Global Size, Share, Trend Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast Report, 2018–2028

Saudi Arabia Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market - Size, Share, Trend Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast Report, 2018–2028

Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Market - Global Size, Share, Trend Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast Report, 2018–2028

Saudi Arabia Cleaning Robots Market - Size, Share, Trend Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast Report, 2018–2028

Field Service Management Market - Global Size, Share, Trend Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast Report, 2018–2028

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BWC has built its reputation from the scratch by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/