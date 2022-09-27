Norman Currey Takes Readers On An Amazing History of Modern Aviation
Norman Currey provides a comprehensive bibliography specific to every chapter for individuals, especially those interested in aviation.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Norman’s book, “Airplane Stories and Histories,” a well-written book about the history of modern aviation for the general reader, is now available in leading digital stores globally.
Airplane Stories and Histories takes a dive into about 200 years of historical events in aviation, including the exploits of pioneers that include Sir George Cayley, in which Currey began his book, the Wright brothers, Charles Lindbergh, Wiley Post, Amelia Earheart, R. J. Mitchell, Sir Geoffrey de Havilland, Allan Loughead, Frank Whittle, and Kelly Johnson. This allows the general reader to appreciate the human tales of history and, more importantly, the much less famous pioneers.
Currey himself is a Chartered Engineer (UK) and a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society. He has published several articles, presented papers at two SAE Systems Conferences, and published a book on landing gear design (AIAA).
Throughout the reading, readers are provided with plenty of photos, illustrations, and schematics of these aircraft.
In a review, Diana M. Hawkins described the book as chock full of fascinating facts and tidbits for everyone interested in aviation.
“It’s also an easy read, free from the technical jargon often found in such histories. It tells of the notable events and developments in flight that took place during aviation’s first 200 years. The book also chronicles the exploits of aviation pioneers, who include Sir George Cayley, the Wright brothers, Charles Lindbergh, Wiley Post, Amelia Earheart, and many others,” wrote Hawkins.
Cathy, in a separate review, wrote: “My engineering mad teen loved this book!”
Donna L. Evans, meanwhile, praised Currey for coming up with such an engaging and exciting book. “My husband loves the book,” she wrote.
Hawkins also commended Currey for detailing the various scientific advancements made during the period, as well as the unforgettable aircraft that paved the way for many others.
Born in Scarborough, Yorkshire, in 1926, Norman Currey’s first experience with aircraft was in the Air Training Corps from 1941 to 1943. After high school, he went to the de Havilland Aeronautical Technical School for about four years at Harfield, a few kilometers north of London.
Upon graduation, Currey worked as a stress engineer at de Havilland on the Comet and then voyaged to Canada, where he was a design engineer at Avro Aircraft for ten years, mainly working in its Initial Projects Office.
Currey then worked at Lockheed for about three decades on the C-130, C-5, and JetStar and has done some research and development in their Preliminary Design department.
Those who want to grab a copy of Airplane Stories and Histories by author Norman Currey may purchase it on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Book Depository.
