Global 4K Display market to Surpass Valuation of 304.35 billion by 2028 | Samsung, Sony, TCL, Hisense, and LG are Holding Over 55% Market Share

Global 4K display market was valued at USD 70.65 billion in 2021, and it is expected to attain a value of USD 304.35 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 23.20% over the prediction period (2022–2028).

/EIN News/ -- Westford, USA, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4K Display Market has become extremely popular in recent years, as users have come to appreciate their high-resolution quality. 4K displays offer a much higher resolution than the current mainstream displays, which is why they are so appealing to consumers. Today, 4K displays are not just for TV, Desktop and Laptop usage anymore. Companies are now starting to install 4K displays in their Commercial Locations such as Hospitals, Schools, and Airports. Manufacturers are also producing them in large quantity and selling them at an exponential rate.

The growing demand for 4K display market is raising expectations about the next big thing in display technology. With improvements in resolution and color, 4K displays are already transforming how we view content. With prices dropping and more content being created in 4K, the demand for these screens only continues to grow.

Currently, 2160p (4K) displays are dominant in the 4K display market. But this is only the beginning—as technology improves, SkyQuest’s analyst predict that UHD (3840x2160) displays will become prevalent by 2020.

What does this mean for consumers? Well, assuming your organization has the resources to support this display size, now is the time to start planning for a migration to 4K Display.

Why are 4K Displays So Effective? There are many benefits of using 4K displays over traditional displays: - They Offer Higher Resolution: When it comes to resolution, 4K Displays consistently deliver smoother lines and sharper pictures than traditional displays. This means that graphics and images look smoother and more realistic than ever before in the 4K display market.

They provide more colors: Colors on a 4K Display appear more vibrant and true-to-life than on a standard display. This is especially noticeable when viewing photos or videos.

SkyQuest Says, 405 Million Units of 4K Display to be Sold By 2028

Global shipments of 4K display were totaled at 127.4 million units in 2021 and is projected to reach 405 million by 2028. Moreover, OLED and QLED TV shipments continue to dominate with a share of above 58%. The global 4K display market revenue is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 23.20% through 2028.

In terms of application areas, gaming continues to be an early adopter of 4K displays with gaming mic and headsets releasing in Q4/2021 with more devices set to release in 2022. In addition, commercial buildings are starting to upgrade their signage systems from HD to 4K for added clarity and detail especially for high dynamic range (HDR) content, which is projected to add fuel to the growth of the 4K display market.

SkyQuest's recent survey of 4K TV adoption among consumers provides interesting insights into consumer trends and preferences in this technology category. The survey found that over 44% of the Americans owns 4K TVs. In addition, over one fourth (27%) of U.S. consumers plan to purchase a 4K TV in the next 12 months, and that over half (51%) of buyers will choose a high-end 4K TV model. The top reasons for buying a 4K TV are to improve picture quality (48%), to watch exclusive content (46%), and to save money on media content (44%).

These findings in the 4K display market confirm that 4KTV is becoming the must-have television technology for enthusiasts who want the best possible images. However, it is not just ultra-high-definition televisions that are gaining popularity among consumers; Our research shows that sales of 3D TVs are growing as well. In fact, we expect 4K 3DTV penetration to reach 50% by 2025, up from just 44% at present. This is due to the increasing popularity of premium viewing platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video that support 4K content.

Samsung, Sony, Hisense, TCL, and LG are Holding Over 55% Market Share

4K displays are becoming increasingly popular as consumers in the 4K display market become more demanding for better picture quality. This is especially true for video and gaming as 4K offers a sharper image than traditional HD displays.

The top five global brands in the 4K display market namely Samsung, Sony, Hisense, TCL, and LG are holding over 55% share of the global 4K display market. With Samsung leading the pack with a market share of over 19%. The top three global brands generated revenues that were greater than their combined total from 2018–2021.

This dominance is likely due to Samsung’s continued production and deployment of large screen OLED displays. SkyQuest’s analysts say that Samsung’s QLEDs are “the perfect technology for high-resolution displays” and that they are “likely to remain dominant in flagship devices for some time.”

In addition to QLEDs, Samsung, a largest player in 4K display market, also offers other types of 4K displays, including quoted LCD panels and WQHD+ AMOLED panels. But QLEDs continue to dominate the market because they can offer “significantly higher resolution and brightness levels as well as better color performance than any other type of panel.”

It seems like Korean brands are dominating not only in terms of sales but also in terms of R&D and innovation in the 4K display market. We will have to see how this competitive landscape will shift in coming years as newer brands are launching their products in the market.

Top Players in Global 4K Display Market

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Samsung Electronics (Korea)

AU Optronics Corp (Taiwan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Innolux Corporation (Taiwan)

Sharp Corporation (Japan)

Marseille Networks Inc (US)

Canon Inc (Japan)

Eizo Corporation (Japan)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

