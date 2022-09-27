First Orion Healthcare Report Evaluates Consumer Communication Preferences with Healthcare Providers

While more than 9 out of 10 people want phone calls from their healthcare providers, 76% have ignored healthcare provider calls due to fear of scammers

/EIN News/ -- NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, a leading provider of branded communication and protection solutions for businesses and carriers, today announces the findings of its 2022 Healthcare Consumer Communication Report. The telecommunications solutions provider surveyed more than 2,000 U.S. mobile phone subscribers in August 2022 regarding their communication preferences with healthcare providers, experiences with scammers and sentiment toward branded calls.



The survey results indicate that 93% of people want phone calls from their doctor, pharmacy, or other healthcare providers, especially when it involves an urgent matter, such as test results and billing issues. However, three out of four people said they had ignored calls from providers due to them not clearly identifying themselves when calling.

The survey also found that 80% of millennial and Generation Z respondents are more prone to leaving a negative review if they miss a call from a provider because the provider did not identify themselves when calling. Nearly three out of four Generation X and boomer respondents had the same response. Overall, 94% of people said they are more likely to answer phone calls from healthcare providers that brand their calls.

More Survey Highlights:

Survey respondents indicate that test results, appointment reminders and medical referrals are the top three reasons people want calls from a healthcare provider

52% of people received a scam call where the scammer requested insurance information to obtain their personal data illegally

Nearly 60% of respondents reported losing at least $250 due to a healthcare scam, with some losing $2,000 or more to scammers

74% of people believe they received a healthcare-related scam call in 2022

More than half of survey respondents received more healthcare scam calls in 2022 compared to 2021



“The healthcare industry is one of the most spoofed industries by phone scammers in 2022, and it’s crucial that providers and consumers are aware of the latest trends used by bad actors,” said Kent Welch, chief data officer at First Orion. “Seeing that nearly all respondents would be more likely to answer a call from their healthcare provider if the call was clearly identified tells us that there is a demand for branded communication and that mobile subscribers will welcome it. First Orion has led the industry in protecting consumers from scammers for over a decade, and now we’re spearheading the widespread adoption of branded calling which brings trust back into every call and will forever change how consumers receive phone calls.”

First Orion monitors scam trends and consumer communication preferences across industries to help businesses better understand their customers and how bad actors impact them. First Orion’s Branded Communication solutions allow companies to brand outbound calls to more than 280 million devices, covering more than two-thirds of the U.S. mobile market, with their name, department, or reason for calling. Branded Communication has been shown to increase contact and conversion rates by double digits for healthcare organizations.

