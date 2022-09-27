Global Passive Optical Component Market to Reach $172 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Demand for technological innovations and expansion of smartphone network drive the growth of the global passive optical component market. High return on investments, surge in FTH needs, and low ownership costs will create new growth avenues for the global market. Outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chain activities, thereby adversely impacting the growth of the global market. Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region contributed highest market share in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global passive optical component market is set to garner revenue of $39.4 billion in 2021, and is expected to hit $172 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of changing industry trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, key investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive space. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to enhance their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving industry.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $39.4 Billion Market Size in 2031 $172 Billion CAGR 15.7% No. of Pages in Report 260 Segments Covered Component, Application, and Region Drivers Demand for technological innovations and expansion of smartphone network. Growing industrialization witnesses across the globe. Opportunities Huge growth in IP traffic, demand for scalability in mobile network, and breakthroughs in GPON SoC systems. High return on investments and surge in FTH needs as well as low ownership costs. Restraints Difficulty in handling failures and low range offered by PON network equipment.





































Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic created a severe impact on the growth of the global passive optical component market with governments imposing lockdowns leading to lack of production of passive optical components.

Outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chain activities, thereby adversely impacting the growth of the global market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global passive optical component market based on component, application, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

In terms of component, the WDM/WDDM segment held the highest market share in 2021. Moreover, it accounted for nearly one-fifths of the overall share of the global passive optical component market in 2021. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant position during the forecast timespan. However, the patchcords and pigtails segment is set to record the highest CAGR of 16.0% from 2022 to 2031.

On basis of the application, the SDH segment held the largest share in 2021, and contributed more than one-third of the overall passive optical component market share. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share in 2031. However, the SONET segment is also anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast timeframe.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region contributed highest market share in 2021. It will account for more than two-fifths of the global passive optical component market share in 2021 and will continue its domination even during forecast timeframe. The Asia-Pacific passive optical component market is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 16.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes regions including the LAMEA, North America, and Europe.

Key participants in the global passive optical component market examined in the research include Alcatel-Lucent S.A., ZTE Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Huawei Technologies Comp. Ltd., Ericsson Inc., Tellabs Inc., Adtran Inc., Calix Inc., AT & T Inc., and Broadcom Corporation, Inc.

The report evaluates these major players in the global passive optical component industry. These players have executed a gamut of major business strategies such as the expansion of regional and customer bases, new product launches, strategic alliances, and joint ventures for expanding product lines across global markets. The market research report supports the performance monitoring of each segment, positioning of each product in respective segments, and the impact of new technology and product innovations on the overall market size.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the passive optical component market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Passive Optical Component Market Opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the passive optical component market outlook assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global passive optical component market trends, key players, and market segments, application areas, passive optical component market forecast and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Component

Optical Cables

Optical Power Splitters

Optical Couplers

Optical Encoders

Optical Connectors

Patchcords and Pigtails

Optical Amplifiers

Fixed and Variable Optical Attenuators

Optical Transceivers

Optical Circulators

Optical Filters

WDM/WDDM

Others

Application

Interoffice

Loop Feeder

Fiber in the Loop (FITL)

Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial (HFC)

SONET

SDH

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

(United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

