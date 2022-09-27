Seen Through Horses Campaign Presented by Zoetis Garners Celebrity and Influencer Support

Join national campaign, during Mental Illness Awareness Week, benefiting 50 nonprofits incorporating horses for mental health and personal growth.

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horses for Mental Health 501(c)(3) is thrilled to announce the involvement and support of esteemed equestrians and horse lovers in the Seen Through Horses Campaign, including iconic country artist Randy Travis, actor and former American Quarter Horse World Youth Champion Riley Smith, abduction survivor and advocate Jaycee Dugard, actor Eric Roberts, Time Magazine 100 Most Influential People in the World Dr. Temple Grandin, Survivor contestants Sierra Dawn Thomas & Joe Anglim, Barrel Racer Champion Amberley Snyder, and teen country singer Mikayla Lane, as they share personal stories to bring awareness to the healing power of horses.

Seen Through Horses Campaign is the first convening campaign of its kind focused on mental health through horses. The goal is to increase awareness, public engagement, and funds for 50 nonprofits to improve access to programs incorporating horses for mental health and personal growth, helping with anxiety, depression, addiction, PTSD, and overall well-being.

No other animals have been as influential on human evolution as horses. Horses are adept at sensing emotions and have the ability to connect with humans on a deep level.

"Having horses in my life since I've been free has had an amazing impact on my life, especially how I interact with people. They've taught me to find the connections that I wasn't able to make on my own." - Jaycee Dugard

Launching Oct. 3-10, 2022, anyone can choose to fundraise for participating nonprofit organizations or make a one-time donation by visiting www.horsesformentalhealth.org/campaign. Join NOW as we unify and raise funds to continue this trailblazing work.

"We are in a devastating mental health crisis globally, and horses and humans can impact each other to heal and thrive in incredible ways. We are excited to work together with industry leaders, practitioners, and advocates to amplify awareness and expand resources so all mental health needs can be met." - Lynn Thomas, LCSW, President, Horses for Mental Health

Produced by Horses for Mental Health and made possible by Title Sponsor, Zoetis, supported by Premier Sponsors Equine Network and Arenas for Change (ARCH), and Premier Partners, American Horse Council, Horses & Humans Research Foundation, Natural Lifemanship, PATH International, Temple Grandin Equine Center (CSU), Polyvagal Equine Institute, and The HERD Institute.

As Seen Through Horses Campaign galvanizes equine and mental health communities around one goal, espoused at the same time, choose a nonprofit organization to support from Oct. 3-10, 2022, by visitingwww.horsesformentalhealth.org/campaign, Instagram @horsesformentalhealth, Facebook @horsesformentalhealth and @zoetisequine.

If horses have impacted your life, mental health, or personal journey, please share your story and tag us.

#seenthroughhorses #horsesformentalhealth #mentalhealth

Contact Information:

Autumn Alden

Producer

autumn@horsesformentalhealth.org



Tyler Brklacich

Executive Producer

tyler@horsesformentalhealth.org

+1-801-675-4470



Related Images











Image 1: Randy Travis





Randy Travis with his horse as a child.

















Image 2: Jaycee Dugard





At just 11 years old, Jaycee was abducted while walking to the school bus and held captive for 18 years. After her rescue, Jaycee found healing and connection through incorporating horses into mental health services.









