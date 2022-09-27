FirstBank Appoints Cofounder and COO of ChoLon Restaurant Concepts Christopher Davis-Massey to its Board

/EIN News/ -- LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank , one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” announced that Chief Operating Officer (COO) of City Street Investors LLC and ChoLon Restaurant Concepts LLC has been appointed to its Board of Directors.



Christopher Davis-Massey, who has an extensive financial and legal background, also serves on several boards, including: Craig Hospital Foundation, Colorado Restaurant Association and, formerly, Community First Foundation, the founding nonprofit behind Colorado Gives Day, a 24-hour online giving initiative sponsored by FirstBank.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Christopher and his unparalleled experience to our Board of Directors,” said FirstBank CEO Jim Reuter. “Throughout his career, Christopher has made a sizable impression in Denver, and his business acumen will be invaluable in helping us continue to optimize our customer experience and provide impactful resources. His commitment to deserving causes also aligns deeply with FirstBank’s mission, and we’re looking forward to his advisement.”

“I really value how much FirstBank and its leadership has done to champion diversity, equity and inclusion over the years,” said Davis-Massey. “The notion of 'banking for good' resonates with me deeply, and I look forward to helping further enhance the company’s strategic vision.”

As COO of City Street Investors LLC and ChoLon Restaurant Concepts, Davis-Massey helped grow ChoLon’s brands (LeRoux, YumCha, and ChoLon) throughout Denver. He’s also held several leadership positions in banking, finance, legal operations and accounting. Davis-Massey has a juris doctorate from the University of Denver as well as a Master of Laws (LL.M), and a bachelor’s degree in business and economics from Western Washington University.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it’s known as an industry leader in digital banking and has grown to be one of the largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining more than $28 billion in assets and 100 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing nearly $80 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

MEMBER FDIC

Media Contact

Chandra Brin

303.235.1402

Chandra.Brin@efirstbank.com