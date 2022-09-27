Linear Alkyl Benzene Market Will Hit USD 12.69 Billion CAGR of 4.67% By 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The growing demand of the Linear Alkyl Benzene in the manufacture of Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulfonate will boost the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global linear Alkyl Benzene market is forecast to reach USD 12.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Linear Alkyl Benzene is primarily used as a raw material in the production of linear Alkyl Benzene sulfonate (LAS), which is a surfactant employed in detergents. It is among the most extensively used ingredient in liquid and powder detergents. The increasing demand for industrial cleaners and household application of cleaners will help the Linear Alkyl Benzene market garner growth over the forecast period. The raw materials for LAB, which are kerosene and benzene, are supplied by significant petrochemical players such as ExxonMobil, Shell, and Sasol. Sasol and Chevron cut the supplier's cost by producing linear Alkyl Benzene. The growing value of personal care and hygiene in the Asia Pacific region will help the Linear Alkyl Benzene market gain massive demand due to the high population in the region. The rising number of viral and bacterial diseases will help in growing the demand for Linear Alkyl Benzene in the household cleaning sector.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Linear Alkyl Benzene enjoys high demand from the Heavy-duty laundry liquids industry, which results in the industry holding a significant share in the Linear Alkyl Benzene market. The Linear Alkyl Benzene is used in the detergents on account of cost/performance ratio and versatile nature. LAB is regarded among the safest anionic surfactants and poses no threat to human health and the environment.

Linear Alkyl Benzene is used in the manufacture of Linear Alkyl Benzene sulfonate, which is extensively used in the detergents and cleaners and is a biodegradable material. LAS can be produced in the powder also and does not affect enzyme stability. However, LAS is a very prevalent water pollutant and is observed to have been found in the skin of fish fingerlings.

The Asia Pacific has registered a significant share and will be the fastest-growing region. India and China, due to their high population, have large amounts of heavy-duty laundering activities; this is expected to propel the Linear Alkyl Benzene market in the region. The growing personal care industry in China, Japan, and India will result in an extensive application of linear Alkyl Benzene.

Key participants include Cepsa, Deten Quimica S.A., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Honeywell International Inc, Huntsman International LLC., Reliance Industries Limited, Jingtung Petrochemical Corp., SASOL, Qatar Petroleum, and JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, among others.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulfonate (LAS)

Non-Surfactant

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Heavy-duty laundry liquid

Laundry powder

Light-duty dish-washing liquid

Industrial cleaners

Household cleaners

Other

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The linear Alkyl Benzene market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the linear Alkyl Benzene market.

The global linear Alkyl Benzene market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

