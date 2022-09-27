SENTA Partners adds key partnership in the Mid-Atlantic Region, growing to 131 providers across 57 locations in 5 states
SENTA Partners’ reach expands to the state of Virginia with Reston ENT
With the addition of Reston Ear, Nose and Throat to our SENTA Partners platform, we’re thrilled to have a partner in a priority market. Drs. Lee, Hwang, Colgrove and Kennedy are a welcome addition.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, SENTA (“Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians”), proudly announces that Reston Ear, Nose and Throat (“Reston ENT”) is joining our premier network of ENT and Allergy providers. SENTA Partners is backed by Shore Capital Partners, and committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of ENT and allergy services in the U.S. With the addition of Reston ENT, SENTA welcomes a key partner in Virginia and expands its footprint into a new state and the National Capital region. This partnership compounds the tremendous growth SENTA has achieved over the past 12 months.
Reston ENT is Northern Virginia's premier adult and pediatric otolaryngology center. The specialists at Reston Ear, Nose and Throat, P.C. are committed to providing compassionate and comprehensive care for a wide range of ear, nose, and throat (ENT) and allergy problems for adult and pediatric patients.
“Our focus has always been to care for our patients with compassion, integrity, and professionalism by providing the highest standards of treatment,” said Edwin Lee, M.D, founder, and Medical Director of Reston ENT. “The partnership with SENTA allows us to further our mission by tapping into their resources while partnering with other exceptional doctors in the field.”
Reston ENT approaches care with their entire team to make sure patients are receiving the best treatment and outcomes. This way of working enables them to spend more time with patients and truly understand their conditions, ultimately allowing them to provide the very best care for their patients. Drs. Lee and Daniel Hwang were recently recognized in 2022 being named Top Doctors by The Washingtonian and Northern Virginia magazines, an accolade received over the last several years.
“With the addition of Reston Ear, Nose and Throat to our expanding SENTA Partners platform, we’re thrilled to have a key partner in another priority market. Drs. Lee, Hwang, Colgrove, and Kennedy are a very welcome addition to our network and further support our mission to provide the highest level of care to our patients in additional regions,” said Adam Low, CEO, SENTA.
ABOUT SENTA PARTNERS
Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians (SENTA) is a leading community of the finest ENT and Allergy/Immunology specialists in the Southern region. SENTA is providing the highest quality allergy, asthma, immunology, and otolaryngology care leading to better patient outcomes. Founded in 2019 with an investment from Shore Capital Partners, SENTA provides strategic, operational, and administrative support to our partner practices, empowering physicians to focus on their patients. For additional information on SENTA, please visit www.SENTAPARTNERS.com.
ABOUT SHORE CAPITAL PARTNERS
Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, and Real Estate industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has approximately $3.0 billion of cumulative capital commitments through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.
