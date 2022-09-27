Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market: Sensors, Actuators, Control Units Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market by Type, Component Type, Distribution Channel, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the global automotive pedestrian protection system market size was valued at $5,133.2 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $10,183.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2025. The pop-up bonnet segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $5,084.5 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $10,040.1 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Download Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5246

Growth in number of road accidents, high adoption rate of advanced emergency braking system & collision control system, and increase in demand for improved visibility and safety features in vehicles are the main factors that boost the growth of the automotive pedestrian protection system industry. In addition, the shifting consumer preference to enhance driving experience and rise in demand for premium cars fuel the growth of the automotive pedestrian protection system market. In addition, technological steps taken by giant companies of pedestrian safety systems for the development of safety features further boost the growth of the market. The automotive pedestrian protection system market share largely is directly related to the advancement and expansion of the collision avoidance system.

The automotive pedestrian protection system market analysis totally depends on the type & material used for its construction. Moreover, automobile companies focus on the innovations of pedestrian protection-based system. The all new cars in the UK are equipped with the safety features such as collision avoidance system to provide safe environment. Various car manufacturers have incorporated feature of collision avoidance systems. For instance, Mitsubishi forward collision mitigation, Mercedes pre-safe system, Hondas collision mitigation brake system, VW front assist, and more.

Technological advancements and growth in vehicle standards contribute toward the growth of the automotive pedestrian protection system market in Europe. Moreover, increase in sales of safety features vehicles promoted the growth of advanced pedestrian protection system in Europe. High disposable income and rise in prevalence of vehicle standards drive the growth of the market specifically in European countries.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5246

The automotive market is positively affected by safety regulations implemented by government for installation of airbags, seat belts, and anti-lock braking systems (ABS) in every vehicle. Europe and North America have been witnessed to follow these regulations more stringently as compared to Asia-Pacific and rest of the world. However, in developing countries, OEMs are providing airbags and other safety features as per the European NCAP that is supporting the government to improve safety measures. This in turn increases the use of pedestrian protection based system needed for vehicle safety features. In addition, key safety systems (U.S. airbag maker) have opened a technical center in east region of China city of Suzhou in March 2015. This R&D center is expected to develop collision avoidance technology for pedestrian safety with the help of RADAR and cameras. Such initiatives from various governments create awareness about the safety features that directly boost the automotive pedestrian protection system market growth.

Key Findings of the Automotive Pedestrian Protection System market -

In 2017, based on type, the pop-up bonnet segment generated the highest revenue.

In 2017, based on vehicle type, the sedan type of vehicle segment was the highest revenue contributor.

In 2017, based on region, Europe contributed the highest market revenue, followed by Asia-pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in this report include Autoliv, Robert Bosch GmbH, Magneti Marelli SpA, Denso Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mobileye N.V., Nissan Motor Corporation, Audi AG, Continental AG, and Valeo.

Read More Reports -

Hands-Free Power Liftgate Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hands-free-power-liftgate-market-to-reach-2-35-billion-globally-by-2030-at-7-8-cagr-allied-market-research-301494850.html

Cash Logistics Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cash-logistics-market-to-reach-33-28-billion-globally-by-2030-at-6-9-cagr-allied-market-research-301486372.html

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.