A Touching Love Song, THE VOW Finds A Place In The Hearts Of Small Town America
Singer/Songwriter David Seering's Tribute To His Wife Rides Wave of Indie Radio Success
The song leaves the listener with renewed hope that love can conquer all and invites us to embrace the victories and sacrifices of true love.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the tradition of award-winning crossover hits like Bob Carlisle's BUTTERFLY KISSES, veteran indie singer/songwriter David Seering has struck a chord with small-town America and within the country and faith-based music communities with his moving ballad THE VOW.
— Singer-Songwriter David Seering
The song, THE VOW, a moving and lyrically rich tribute to Mr. Seering's loving wife of decades, is connecting with couples young and old with an ever-increasing wave of radio play across small towns and communities building.
Seering's wife of 20 years, Laurie, has Parkinson's disease. One day, he was so deeply overwhelmed with the desire to keep her safe and healthy that he sat down with their wedding album. With every page turn, beautiful memories flooded back to him of their wedding day, and he finally broke down. His thoughts were racing. "For better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and health, till death do us part. That's all you need to know", he pondered. God then commanded him to go to the piano and write a song about his wedding vows. Seering obeyed and, inspired directly from their wedding day, poured out his words and melodies, which became the tender and timeless song, THE VOW.
THE VOW is a love letter to his wife that paints a romantic yet realistic picture of a strong, caring, faithful marriage. Seering says, "The song is about remembering the day we got married…no matter how bad things get, we still follow the vows we made to each other. As her primary caregiver, I will never give up under any circumstances. The song leaves the listener with renewed hope that love can conquer all and invites us to embrace the victories and sacrifices of true love."
Ryan Levey/Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
The Vow- David Seering