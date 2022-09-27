Hispanic Families Invited to Learn Fishing Basics at Siler City Event

SILER CITY, NC (September 27, 2022) – Hispanic families in the Siler City and greater Chatham County area are encouraged to come out for a free, fun day of fishing with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission on Oct. 8. The event, called Enséñame a Pescar, which translates to Teach Me to Fish, will provide the local Latinx community with a learning experience that covers everything from how to rig a pole and cast a line, to cleaning and cooking fish.

Event details:

When: Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (rain or shine)

Where: Northwest District Park, 2413 Woody Store Rd, Siler City, NC 27344

What: Fishing, food trucks and fun!

Cost: FREE!

Fishing gear will be provided. A fishing license is not required for attendees who fish.

“Fishing has grown substantially in popularity among the Hispanic population in the last several years. Our agency seeks to foster that growth as much as possible – and this event is just one way of doing that,” said Madeline David, angler engagement coordinator with the Wildlife Commission. “We are so excited to provide skill-based fishing education to our Hispanic constituents in the Siler City area.”

Registration is not required. Parking will be available on-site at no charge. Email event questions to Madeline.David@ncwildlife.org.

En Español:

Se exhorta a las familias hispanas de Siler City y el área metropolitana del condado de Chatham a participar en un día de pesca divertido y gratuito con la Comisión de Recursos de Vida Silvestre de Carolina del Norte el sábado 8 de octubre del 2022. El evento llamado Enséñame a Pescar, que se traduce al inglés como “Teach Me to Fish”, brindará a la comunidad latinx una experiencia de aprendizaje que envuelve todo, desde cómo preparar una caña y lanzar una línea, hasta cómo limpiar y cocinar pescado.

Detalles del evento:

Cuándo: Sábado 8 de octubre, de 10:00 a.m. a 2:00 p.m. (lluvia o sol)

Dónde: Northwest District Park, 2413 Woody Store Rd, Siler City, NC 27344

Qué: ¡Pesca, camiones de comida para la venta y diversión!

Costo: ¡Gratis!

Se proporcionará el equipo de pesca y no se requerirá una licencia de pesca a los asistentes para pescar.

“En los últimos años, la pesca ha crecido sustancialmente en popularidad entre la población hispana. Nuestra agencia busca fomentar ese crecimiento tanto como sea posible, y este evento es solo una forma de hacerlo”, según Madeline David, coordinadora de participación de pescadores en la Comisión de Vida Silvestre. “Estamos muy emocionados de brindar educación de pesca de todas habilidades a nuestra población hispana en el área de Siler City”.

Para este evento, no es necesario registrarse. Habrá estacionamiento disponible y libre de cargo. Envíe sus preguntas sobre el evento por correo electrónico a: Madeline.David@ncwildlife.org