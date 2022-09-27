RIPE Bar Juice Chooses BrandMuscle for Brand Management as It Elevates Craft Cocktail Culture

Fast-Growing Premium Bar Juice Cocktail Mixer Leverages BrandMuscle to Equip Sales Reps With Print POS to Redefine Fresh and Effortless Craft Cocktails, One Drink at a Time

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RIPE Bar Juice, an award-winning leader in premium fresh mixers, has chosen BrandMuscle for their brand management and print POS needs. BrandMuscle’s trusted capabilities will get customizable point-of-sale marketing templates to RIPE Bar Juice’s distributor and sales representatives, providing a seamless, efficient way to customize, print, and manage brand-compliant marketing assets for on- and off-premise accounts. BrandMuscle’s brand management capabilities will save reps time and resources, increasing speed-to-market and brand awareness in the expanding premium craft drink space, while RIPE Bar Juice expands its presence in specialty grocery retailers, liquor stores, as well as restaurants, bars, and events venues.



Founded in 2009, RIPE Bar Juice literally raised the bar for craft cocktails as the nation’s first cold-pressed bar juice. RIPE Bar Juice represents the evolution of the traditional mixer: a premium line of 100% natural, small batch, cold-pressed juice mixers made from 100% traceable fruits picked at their peak of freshness. This pure, natural line of mixers does not contain preservatives, additives, or GMOs, and it is sold and shipped refrigerated from its own custom juicery in Connecticut. Consumers are trading up across occasions and settings, opting for craft drinks made with higher-end spirits and premium mixers. By adding the spirit of their choice to any of RIPE’s seven fresh, cold-pressed juice varieties, consumers can easily make and consistently serve high-quality, great-tasting cocktails and mocktails and skip the labor and mess of squeezing fruit.

With 20 years of experience partnering with beverage alcohol distributors and suppliers, BrandMuscle understands the complexities of beverage alcohol marketing, and how to drive local awareness and sales. Rather than RIPE Bar Juice distributors continuing to create inventive point of sale assets on their own, BrandMuscle’s user-friendly, customizable templates and industry relationships will empower reps to take RIPE Bar Juice to customers and support seasonal initiatives and cocktail promotions to capture consumers’ attention.

“We are thrilled to get our fresh-squeezed bar juice mixers into the hands of craft cocktail lovers,” says Adam Arpin, VP of Sales. “Just as RIPE Bar Juice offers incredible quality, taste and convenience, making it easy to enjoy a fresh, delicious cocktail any time, BrandMuscle offers the same ease and convenience, saving our team time and effort, while producing high quality items that catch consumers’ attention.”

About RIPE Bar Juice

RIPE Bar Juice is a premium line of 100% all-natural, small batch, cold-pressed bar juice mixers for creating effortlessly elevated craft cocktails. Produced in Connecticut in a custom craft juicery, RIPE Bar Juice mixers are made from 100% traceable, carefully curated fruits that are gently cold-pressed in small batches. RIPE Bar Juice comes in seven varieties, including Agave Margarita, Classic Cosmopolitan, Agave Mojito, Classic Lemon Sour, Bajan Punch, San Marzano Bloody Mary, and Classic Cranberry. For more information, visit www.RIPEBarJuice.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook @RIPEBarJuice

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 175 of the world’s top brands, with 750 professionals in five offices globally. BrandMuscle provides marketers and their channel partners with the solutions, insights, and expertise to deliver an exceptional and consistent local brand experience. The BrandMuscle Intelligent Local Marketing Platform simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, grow revenue, and maximize ROI. For more information about BrandMuscle visit https://www.brandmuscle.com/ or call (866) 464-4342.

Contact: Maggie Sullivan Senior Content Marketing Manager maggie.sullivan@brandmuscle.com 440-619-1770