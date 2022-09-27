Disinfectant Robots Market to be Worth $2.79 Billion by 2028: Meticulous Research®

Disinfection Robots Market by Type (UV Light, Disinfectant Sprayer, Combined System), Technology (Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous), End User (Hospital, Transportation, Hospitality, Industries), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disinfection robots are machines that are programmed to perform the task of disinfection in some degree of autonomy. They have the capability to disinfect a whole room in a short period of time, using either ultraviolet light or spraying a chemical disinfectant. The disinfection robots have evolved out of the need to prevent and reduce the spread of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). Further, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has further boosted the demand for disinfection robots due to their ability to autonomously disinfect the surfaces efficiently without incurring additional labor costs.

In its latest publication on the disinfectant robots market, Meticulous Research®, states that the global disinfectant robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.1% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $2.79 billion. To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market based on Type (UV Light, Disinfectant Sprayer, Combined System), Technology (Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous), End User (Hospital, Transportation, Hospitality, Industries), and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on the type, the ultraviolet light disinfection robots segment is estimated to account for largest share of this market in 2021. They are widely used due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing awareness about the spread of hospital-acquired infections, and the efficacy of UV-C irradiation to disinfect surfaces.

Based on the technology, fully autonomous disinfection robots segment is estimated to account for the largest share of this market in 2021. This can be attributed to its advantages, such as the lower requirement for human interaction and greater efficiency to disinfect.

Based on end users, the hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of this market in 2021. This is majorly because of factors such as the high prevalence of healthcare-acquired infections along with their high economic burden, rising healthcare spending, increasing awareness about the advantages of disinfection robots, and increased adoption as a protective measure against COVID-19

In 2021, Europe dominated the global disinfection robots market. The largest market share of this region is primarily attributed to numerous government initiatives to adopt disinfection robots as a preventative measure against the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics in healthcare are anticipated to augment the growth of the disinfection robot market in Europe.

The key players profiled in the global disinfection robots market are SESTO Robotics Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), UVD Robots (Denmark), PDI, Inc. (U.S.), Xenex Disinfection Services Inc. (U.S.), Nevoa Inc. (U.S.), Badger Technologies LLC (U.S.), Skytron, LLC (U.S.), Omron Corporation (Japan), Fetch Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), Finsen Technologies Ltd (U.K.), Taimi Robotics Technology Co. Ltd (China), Akara Robotics Ltd. (Ireland), Siemens AG (Germany), and Milagrow Business & Knowledge Solutions (Pvt.) Limited (India).

Scope of the Report:

Disinfection Robots Market, by Type

Ultraviolet Light Disinfection Robots

Disinfectant Spraying robots

Combined System Disinfection Robots

Disinfection Robots Market, by Technology

Fully Autonomous Disinfection Robots

Semi-autonomous Disinfection Robots

Disinfection Robots Market, by End User

Hospitals

Transportation

Industries

Hospitality

Others

Disinfection Robots Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Switzerland Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Singapore Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

