Pea Protein Market is Getting Fuelled by Customers' Conscientious Efforts to Eat Healthy: Future Market Insights, Inc.

As per the recent pea protein market research report released by FMI, Asia Pacific countries are witnessing the highest growth rate in terms of demand and usage, making it the leading region. Due to the expanding demand for nutrient-fortified functional food products, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the greatest pea protein market opportunity over the coming years

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent FMI report, the pea protein market size is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 204.5 Million in 2032. As per the pea protein market analysis report, currently, its net worth is around US$ 65 Million, and it is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 11.8% approximately between 2022 and 2032.



Over the past few years, consumption of a diet high in protein content has rapidly increased as a result of rising health consciousness among consumers globally. Consumers are driven to hunt for nutrients in packaged food products because of their increasingly hectic lifestyles creating a huge opportunity for all types of alternatives, including pew protein powder.

The main factors driving the adoption of a pea protein-rich diet are the expanding fitness habits, especially among millennials, and the increased prevalence of chronic illnesses brought on by altered lifestyles. Growing consumer interest in sports nutrition products as a result of growing knowledge about bone and muscle health is also anticipated to drive the pea protein market expansion during the forecast years.

The needs of customers that are shifting, and a growing focus on goods that are non-GMO, gluten-free, and hexane-free are anticipated to drive R&D in the pea protein market and drive its growth. The cost of the organic pea protein is largely influenced by the product's production process, the characteristics of the created product, and the cost of obtaining numerous permits resulting in favorable opportunities for the new entrants.

Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-697

Key Takeaways from the Pea Protein Market Study:

Pea protein isolate is the most popular product type of this market sector making it the largest segment with a share of more than 50% of total sales

In 2021, North America accounted for about 44% of global revenue, dominating the pea protein industry worldwide.

The demand for the textured pea protein in meat processing is expected to expand as a result of the existence of key meat product companies in the U.S., including JBF, Tyson, National Foods, and Cargill.





“In the upcoming years, the Asia Pacific pea protein market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to the rising demand for functional food products that are fortified with nutrients.”—opines an expert at FMI.

Competitive Landscape

US, France, Spain, U.K., and Germany, Italy are the major countries driving demand for Pea Protein Market. The name of some of the renowned pea protein market key players are Burcon Nutrascience, Roquette Freres, The Scoular Company, DuPont, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Nutri-Pea Ltd., Shandong Jianyuan Group, Sotexpro SA, Ingredion, Inc., Axiom Foods, Inc., Fenchem Inc., and Martin & Pleasance.

Browse Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pea-protein-market

Get Valuable Insights into Pea Protein Market

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of Pea Protein Market presenting historical demand data (2017-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2022-2032). The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for Pea Protein based on by Nature (Organic, Conventional), Product Type (Protein Concentrates, Protein Isolates, Textured Protein, Hydrolysed Protein), End Use (Food Processing, Animal Feed, Nutraceuticals, Sports Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, Cosmetic and Personal Care), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East and Africa )

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analysed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverages

Pea Protein Ingredients Market Size- The Pea Protein Ingredients market is expected to reach US$ 2.5 Bn by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2021 and 2031.

Yellow Pea Protein Market Share- Yellow pea protein market to rise at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2020 and 2030

Chickpea Protein Market Analysis- Chickpea protein is derived from chickpeas, which are a part of the legume seed family.

Prokaryotic Recombinant Protein Market Overview- Prokaryotic recombinant proteins are proteins encrypted by a gene (recombinant DNA) and cloned in a prokaryotic system (E.coli).

Pea Fiber Market Forecast- Pea fiber helps in the balanced growth of healthy bacteria in the intestines, thus preventing the proliferation of unhealthy bacteria.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com