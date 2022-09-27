LOAR PLLC Hires Mikeyia Dawkins to Run Dallas Office

Law Firm Continues to Add Legal Talent to Grow Legal and Community Impact

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOAR PLLC is a fast-growing, woman-owned, personal injury law firm with offices in Austin, Waco, and Dallas/Fort Worth. The firm, which recently announced a $250,000 annual scholarship program, has been looking for top legal talent that shares its passion for investing in the community.

Mikeyia Dawkins is an experienced litigator and trial attorney representing clients in civil disputes. Mikeyia began her career as an Assistant District Attorney where she built significant litigation experience. Mikeyia switched from criminal to civil and spent the next 5 years working on personal injury cases on the defense side, including working for Farmers Insurance, where she handled more than 1,000 personal injury cases, and successfully first-chaired more than 35 jury trials. While Mikeyia excels in the courtroom, she understands that trial is not the only way to resolve an issue for her clients, and she also uses her extensive experience to negotiate settlements when it is beneficial to her clients.

Mikeyia has consistently been a leader in her community. She is a member of the JL Turner African American Lawyers Association, and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Mikeyia is an advocate for justice and enjoys volunteering in her community individually and with associated organizations, where she is always advocating for those who are unable to do so for themselves.

Mikeyia holds a Bachelor's Degree from the University of North Texas, Dual Masters of Laws in Health Law and Intellectual Property & Informational Law, and a Juris Doctorate Degree from Texas Southern University. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and a member of the Health Law Section and Intellectual Property Law Section.

