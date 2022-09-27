Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,080 in the last 365 days.

LOAR PLLC Hires Mikeyia Dawkins to Run Dallas Office

Law Firm Continues to Add Legal Talent to Grow Legal and Community Impact

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOAR PLLC is a fast-growing, woman-owned, personal injury law firm with offices in Austin, Waco, and Dallas/Fort Worth. The firm, which recently announced a $250,000 annual scholarship program, has been looking for top legal talent that shares its passion for investing in the community.

Mikeyia Dawkins is an experienced litigator and trial attorney representing clients in civil disputes. Mikeyia began her career as an Assistant District Attorney where she built significant litigation experience. Mikeyia switched from criminal to civil and spent the next 5 years working on personal injury cases on the defense side, including working for Farmers Insurance, where she handled more than 1,000 personal injury cases, and successfully first-chaired more than 35 jury trials. While Mikeyia excels in the courtroom, she understands that trial is not the only way to resolve an issue for her clients, and she also uses her extensive experience to negotiate settlements when it is beneficial to her clients.

Mikeyia has consistently been a leader in her community. She is a member of the JL Turner African American Lawyers Association, and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Mikeyia is an advocate for justice and enjoys volunteering in her community individually and with associated organizations, where she is always advocating for those who are unable to do so for themselves.

Mikeyia holds a Bachelor's Degree from the University of North Texas, Dual Masters of Laws in Health Law and Intellectual Property & Informational Law, and a Juris Doctorate Degree from Texas Southern University. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and a member of the Health Law Section and Intellectual Property Law Section.

Contact Information:
Amber Russell
Founder / Owner
amber@lawofficeofamberrussell.com
+18882886503

Related Images






Image 1: Attorney Mikeyia Dawkins



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Attorney Mikeyia Dawkins

Attorney Mikeyia Dawkins

You just read:

LOAR PLLC Hires Mikeyia Dawkins to Run Dallas Office

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.