Questex’s Digital Signage Experience Announces the 2022 Digital Signage Experience Awards (DIZZIE) Finalists
Winners to be Announced at Digital Signage Experience 2022 on November 18 in Las Vegas
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE) today unveils the 2022 Digital Signage Experience Awards (DIZZIE) finalists. The awards program recognizes companies from around the world whose digital signage installations and campaigns challenge existing standards and drive the industry forward. The awards program is part of the Digital Signage Experience event taking place November 17-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
David Drain, DSE Director of Event Programs said, “I was truly impressed by the number of high-quality entries. It’s clear that digital signage is no longer an afterthought, but an integral part of a building’s design. Brands and organizations are effectively using the medium to reach its target audience and fulfill strategic objectives.”
The 2022 DIZZIE Award finalists:
Corporate Environments
- 88 Kearny Street, submitted by DetaiLED
- Amazing Stories of Asurion Help: Immersive Installation, submitted by Belle & Wissell
- Gensler Austin Lobby, submitted by SNA Displays
- TK Elevator/TK Towers, submitted by Nanolumens
- Verizon Innovation Center at The Hub on Causeway, submitted by NBBJ | ESI Design
Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH)
- City National Bank Programmatic OOH and Mobile Retargeting Campaign, submitted by Vistar Media
- Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport - All-Digital Airport Advertising Program, submitted by Clear Channel Airports
- Green City Solutions Digital Signage that Cleans the Air We Breathe, submitted by BrightSign
- Piaggio Fast Forward/ENGINE, submitted by Vistar Media
- New All-Digital Media Network at LaGuardia’s Reimagined Terminal C, submitted by Clear Channel Airports
Educational Environments
- Havergal College Donor Wall, submitted by Envision
- Iowa State Stark Sports Performance Center, submitted by Nanolumens
- Native New York, submitted by C&G Partners
- The Catalyst Center for Davis School District, submitted by Ford AV
- Vue Orleans - Confluence of Culture Exhibit, submitted by DetaiLED
Entertainment & Recreation
- Basic-Fit: European rollout of 1,100+ clubs, submitted by First Impression Audiovisual
- Carnival's Mardi Gras Cruise Moving Screens, submitted by DetaiLED
- Jurassic World Dominion Digital Lobby Experience, submitted by Regal
- One World Observatory Immersive Experience, submitted by Float4
- SNØ, submitted by ZetaDisplay
Experiential Design & Planning
- City of Cambridge (Canada) Winter Illumination, submitted by Aligned Vision Group
- Grandscape, submitted by SNA Displays
- Nike Bra Fit, submitted by Convergencia Digital Signage
- Spider-Man No Way Home Digital Takeover, submitted by Harkins Theatres
- The Orbit Retail Experience, submitted by SNA Displays
Healthcare Environments
- The SickKids Peter Gilgan Centre for Research and Learning Donor Wall & Interactive Experience, submitted by Envision
- Constant Media Interactive Digital Wallboards, submitted by TelemetryTV
- Constant Media Waiting Room Health Displays, submitted by TelemetryTV
Hospitality
- Turtle Bay Resort A/V Refresh, submitted by BrightSign, Red Dot Digital Media & Spinitar
- Resorts World Las Vegas, submitted by Moment Factory
Public Spaces
- AT&T Discovery District, submitted by Moment Factory and SNA Displays
- First Republic Bank – Hudson Yards LED Wall, submitted by Telecine
- Kia Takes Over Times Square, submitted by Centerstage
- The Globe Interactive Installation at AT&T Discovery District, submitted by Float4
- Yas Mall Experience, submitted by Necsum Trison
Restaurants
- Data-Driven Menu-Board Design Transformation for Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, submitted by Creative Realities
- I Heart Mac & Cheese Systemwide Store Redesign, submitted by Raydiant
- Krispy Kreme Edinburgh St James, submitted by embed signage
- McCormick / 360i: Frank’s RedHot Branded Food Service, submitted by Vistar Media
Retail Environments
- 7-Eleven Digital Menu Board Transformation, submitted by Creative Realities
- Canada Goose Global Footwear Experience, submitted by iGotcha Media
- Falabella Flagship, submitted by Necsum Trison
- Fredrik & Louisa’s new flagship store in Steen & Strøm, submitted by ZetaDisplay
- House of Rituals, submitted by First Impression and BrightSign
Transportation
- Digital Signage Controller for Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport, submitted by Radiant Technology Group
- Dubai ExpoLink 2020 World Fair – The Futuristic Metro Line, submitted by Global Display Solutions
- Hurtigruten MS Fridtjof Nansen and MS Roald Amundsen, submitted by ZetaDisplay
- Passenger Queue System at Toronto Pearson International Airport, submitted by Omnivex
- The Colour Bath at Tokyo's Shinjuku Station, submitted by Moment Factory
Venues
- First Americans Museum of Oklahoma Takes Guests on an Immersive Storytelling Experience, submitted by Peerless-AV
- Hollywood Park Smart Navigation, submitted by PAM
- Multimedia Construction Project of Smart Field in Badouzi Fishing Harbor, Taiwan, submitted by Nova Media
- Our House: World’s first electronic dance music experience, submitted by First Impression Audiovisual
- Worre Studios Las Vegas, submitted by Christie
Submissions were judged based on the solutions created to address the issues, the results of the project, the quality of the content and the overall project design.
The judges for the DIZZIE Awards were provided by the Digital Signage Federation. They include:
- Mark Bennett, EVP, Client Engagement, Mod Op
- Matteo Berti, Business Development Manager, Global Display Solutions (GDS)
- Geoffrey Bessin, CMO and Chief Evangelist, Intuiface
- Corrie Brannan, Director of Channel, Skykit
- Jonathan Brawn, Principal, Brawn Consulting
- Ryan Cahoy, Chief Revenue Officer, Rise Display
- Carey Callahan, Pro AV Solutions Architect, Eaton - Tripp Lite
- Scott Carter, SVP Sales & Marketing, In-Store Experience
- Len Dudis, CIO, Grupo Vidanta
- Robert Edwards, Media Development Specialist, Lansing Community College
- Peter Erickson, VP of Creative, Screenfeed
- Jordan Feil, Global Director of Marketing, Navori Labs
- Kym Frank, Global CxO, Motionworks
- Stephanie Gutnik, Global Head of DOOH, Yahoo
- Danny Hagan, General Manager - Americas, Signagelive
- Craig Keefner, Manager, Kiosk Manufacturer Association
- Sean Law, Co-Founder, Doohly
- Carrie McKenzie-Bush, Director of Marketing & Communications, Peerless-AV
- John Moss, Director - Experience Design Strategy, Cineplex
- Joe Petrie, Editor in Chief, Airport Business magazine
- Rick Robinson, Chief Strategy Officer, Project X Media
- Sheldon Silverman, Partner, OOH Capital
- Edward Tang, Project Manager, Guest Experience, Space Needle
- Beth Warren, SVP Marketing | Strategy, Creative Realities, Inc.
View more details on the finalists and their work here.
Winners will be announced on November 18 at DSE 2022 during a special awards ceremony.
To learn more about DSE 2022, visit www.digitalsignageexperience.com. Register here. Early registration is open until October 15, 2022.
Stay connected with DSE on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, click here.
About Digital Signage Experience (DSE)
Digital Signage Experience (DSE) is the preeminent event and digital platform for the
digital signage industry, showcasing innovations in technology, market applications and
creative educational content. With an increased focus on reaching key end-user
markets for digital solutions and experiences, DSE will harness other audiences and
platforms in hotels, hospitality, travel, healthcare, entertainment, education, sensors and
communications technology and more. DSE takes place November 17-19, 2022 in Las
Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
About Questex
Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel,
hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and
healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in
the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded
by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It
happens here.
Media Contact
Sonal Patel
DSE
sonal@sonal.io