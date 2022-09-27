Questex’s Digital Signage Experience Announces the 2022 Digital Signage Experience Awards (DIZZIE) Finalists

Winners to be Announced at Digital Signage Experience 2022 on November 18 in Las Vegas

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE) today unveils the 2022 Digital Signage Experience Awards (DIZZIE) finalists. The awards program recognizes companies from around the world whose digital signage installations and campaigns challenge existing standards and drive the industry forward. The awards program is part of the Digital Signage Experience event taking place November 17-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



David Drain, DSE Director of Event Programs said, “I was truly impressed by the number of high-quality entries. It’s clear that digital signage is no longer an afterthought, but an integral part of a building’s design. Brands and organizations are effectively using the medium to reach its target audience and fulfill strategic objectives.”

The 2022 DIZZIE Award finalists:

Corporate Environments

88 Kearny Street, submitted by DetaiLED

Amazing Stories of Asurion Help: Immersive Installation, submitted by Belle & Wissell

Gensler Austin Lobby, submitted by SNA Displays

TK Elevator/TK Towers, submitted by Nanolumens

Verizon Innovation Center at The Hub on Causeway, submitted by NBBJ | ESI Design



Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH)

City National Bank Programmatic OOH and Mobile Retargeting Campaign, submitted by Vistar Media

Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport - All-Digital Airport Advertising Program, submitted by Clear Channel Airports

Green City Solutions Digital Signage that Cleans the Air We Breathe, submitted by BrightSign

Piaggio Fast Forward/ENGINE, submitted by Vistar Media

New All-Digital Media Network at LaGuardia’s Reimagined Terminal C, submitted by Clear Channel Airports



Educational Environments

Havergal College Donor Wall, submitted by Envision

Iowa State Stark Sports Performance Center, submitted by Nanolumens

Native New York, submitted by C&G Partners

The Catalyst Center for Davis School District, submitted by Ford AV

Vue Orleans - Confluence of Culture Exhibit, submitted by DetaiLED



Entertainment & Recreation

Basic-Fit: European rollout of 1,100+ clubs, submitted by First Impression Audiovisual

Carnival's Mardi Gras Cruise Moving Screens, submitted by DetaiLED

Jurassic World Dominion Digital Lobby Experience, submitted by Regal

One World Observatory Immersive Experience, submitted by Float4

SNØ, submitted by ZetaDisplay



Experiential Design & Planning

City of Cambridge (Canada) Winter Illumination, submitted by Aligned Vision Group

Grandscape, submitted by SNA Displays

Nike Bra Fit, submitted by Convergencia Digital Signage

Spider-Man No Way Home Digital Takeover, submitted by Harkins Theatres

The Orbit Retail Experience, submitted by SNA Displays



Healthcare Environments

The SickKids Peter Gilgan Centre for Research and Learning Donor Wall & Interactive Experience, submitted by Envision

Constant Media Interactive Digital Wallboards, submitted by TelemetryTV

Constant Media Waiting Room Health Displays, submitted by TelemetryTV



Hospitality

Turtle Bay Resort A/V Refresh, submitted by BrightSign, Red Dot Digital Media & Spinitar

Resorts World Las Vegas, submitted by Moment Factory

Public Spaces

AT&T Discovery District, submitted by Moment Factory and SNA Displays

First Republic Bank – Hudson Yards LED Wall, submitted by Telecine

Kia Takes Over Times Square, submitted by Centerstage

The Globe Interactive Installation at AT&T Discovery District, submitted by Float4

Yas Mall Experience, submitted by Necsum Trison



Restaurants

Data-Driven Menu-Board Design Transformation for Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, submitted by Creative Realities

I Heart Mac & Cheese Systemwide Store Redesign, submitted by Raydiant

Krispy Kreme Edinburgh St James, submitted by embed signage

McCormick / 360i: Frank’s RedHot Branded Food Service, submitted by Vistar Media

Retail Environments

7-Eleven Digital Menu Board Transformation, submitted by Creative Realities

Canada Goose Global Footwear Experience, submitted by iGotcha Media

Falabella Flagship, submitted by Necsum Trison

Fredrik & Louisa’s new flagship store in Steen & Strøm, submitted by ZetaDisplay

House of Rituals, submitted by First Impression and BrightSign



Transportation

Digital Signage Controller for Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport, submitted by Radiant Technology Group

Dubai ExpoLink 2020 World Fair – The Futuristic Metro Line, submitted by Global Display Solutions

Hurtigruten MS Fridtjof Nansen and MS Roald Amundsen, submitted by ZetaDisplay

Passenger Queue System at Toronto Pearson International Airport, submitted by Omnivex

The Colour Bath at Tokyo's Shinjuku Station, submitted by Moment Factory



Venues

First Americans Museum of Oklahoma Takes Guests on an Immersive Storytelling Experience, submitted by Peerless-AV

Hollywood Park Smart Navigation, submitted by PAM

Multimedia Construction Project of Smart Field in Badouzi Fishing Harbor, Taiwan, submitted by Nova Media

Our House: World’s first electronic dance music experience, submitted by First Impression Audiovisual

Worre Studios Las Vegas, submitted by Christie



Submissions were judged based on the solutions created to address the issues, the results of the project, the quality of the content and the overall project design.

The judges for the DIZZIE Awards were provided by the Digital Signage Federation . They include:

Mark Bennett, EVP, Client Engagement, Mod Op

Matteo Berti, Business Development Manager, Global Display Solutions (GDS)

Geoffrey Bessin, CMO and Chief Evangelist, Intuiface

Corrie Brannan, Director of Channel, Skykit

Jonathan Brawn, Principal, Brawn Consulting

Ryan Cahoy, Chief Revenue Officer, Rise Display

Carey Callahan, Pro AV Solutions Architect, Eaton - Tripp Lite

Scott Carter, SVP Sales & Marketing, In-Store Experience

Len Dudis, CIO, Grupo Vidanta

Robert Edwards, Media Development Specialist, Lansing Community College

Peter Erickson, VP of Creative, Screenfeed

Jordan Feil, Global Director of Marketing, Navori Labs

Kym Frank, Global CxO, Motionworks

Stephanie Gutnik, Global Head of DOOH, Yahoo

Danny Hagan, General Manager - Americas, Signagelive

Craig Keefner, Manager, Kiosk Manufacturer Association

Sean Law, Co-Founder, Doohly

Carrie McKenzie-Bush, Director of Marketing & Communications, Peerless-AV

John Moss, Director - Experience Design Strategy, Cineplex

Joe Petrie, Editor in Chief, Airport Business magazine

Rick Robinson, Chief Strategy Officer, Project X Media

Sheldon Silverman, Partner, OOH Capital

Edward Tang, Project Manager, Guest Experience, Space Needle

Beth Warren, SVP Marketing | Strategy, Creative Realities, Inc.

View more details on the finalists and their work here .

Winners will be announced on November 18 at DSE 2022 during a special awards ceremony.

To learn more about DSE 2022, visit www.digitalsignageexperience.com . Register here . Early registration is open until October 15, 2022.

Stay connected with DSE on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook . For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, click here .

About Digital Signage Experience (DSE)

Digital Signage Experience (DSE) is the preeminent event and digital platform for the

digital signage industry, showcasing innovations in technology, market applications and

creative educational content. With an increased focus on reaching key end-user

markets for digital solutions and experiences, DSE will harness other audiences and

platforms in hotels, hospitality, travel, healthcare, entertainment, education, sensors and

communications technology and more. DSE takes place November 17-19, 2022 in Las

Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Questex

Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel,

hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and

healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in

the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded

by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It

happens here.

Media Contact

Sonal Patel

DSE

sonal@sonal.io