Roadside Attractions Acquires The US Distribution Rights To Rachel Lears Coming of Age Climate Documentary, To The End
The Follow-up from Award-Winning filmmaker of the documentary Knock Down the House, opens December 9th, 2022LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roadside Attractions announced today they have secured the domestic rights for TO THE END, the follow-up from Rachel Lears’ the award-winning filmmaker of the documentary KNOCK DOWN THE HOUSE. The deal was announced by Co-Presidents, Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff. The film, which premiered at Sundance, will be released theatrically, only in theaters, December 9th, 2022.
Filmed over three years of both hope and crisis, TO THE END follows the events that led to the historic passage of landmark climate legislation, The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The film follows four exceptional women, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, on the front lines of policy and advocacy regarding climate. TO THE END includes up-to-the-minute material that lifts the veil on politics, power, and the battle for the future of our world.
“We are thrilled to be releasing TO THE END,” said Roadside’s VP of Acquisitions Angel An. “These are the people, four young women from diverse backgrounds, often left out of the political deal-making narrative. Yet this film makes clear how these committed activists have worked to shift the narrative on climate that led to the IRA’s passage.”
“We always wanted this immersive story to be seen in theatres and shared collectively, and it feels even more fitting now that the film now includes a historic victory for the climate movement. In this age of anxiety, we’re proud to share an honest message of hope,” stated Rachel Lears.
TO THE END features environmental leaders Rhiana Gunn-Wright, Director of Climate Policy, Roosevelt Institute; Varshini Prakash, Executive Director, Sunrise Movement; Member of Congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Alexandra Rojas, Executive Director, Justice Democrats. The film is directed by Rachel Lears, produced by Sabrina Schmidt Gordon, and written and produced by Rachel Lears and Robin Blotnick. Cinematography is by Rachel Lears, editing by Robin Blotnick, and original score is composed by Ryan Blotnick.
Impact Partners and Lost Gang Films West present a Jubilee Films Production in association with Vespertine Films, Story Syndicate, and The Redford Center. Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jenny Raskin, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Rebecca Gang, Gale M. Harold III, and Martin Marquet serve as Executive Producers. Co-executive producers are Lauren Haber, Kelsey Koenig, Nancy Stephens & Rick Rosenthal, Adam & Melony Lewis.
The deal was negotiated by Eric Sloss at Cinetic and Angel An for Roadside Attractions.
Since its founding in 2003, Roadside Attractions’ films have grossed over $500 million and garnered 25 Academy Award® nominations. The company recently released the indie sleeper hit Emily the Criminal starring Aubrey Plaza and the uplifting drama Gigi and Nate. Upcoming films include Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline in The Good House, September 30th, and Phyllis Nagy’s (Carol) Call Jane, starring Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver, October 28th, 2022.
The company has released such critical and commercial hits as Judy, The Peanut Butter Falcon, I Can Only Imagine, Manchester by the Sea, Ben Is Back, Beatriz at Dinner, Whitney, Stronger, Love & Friendship, Hello, My Name Is Doris, Mr. Holmes, Love & Mercy, A Most Wanted Man, Dear White People, The Skeleton Twins, All Is Lost, Mud, Winter’s Bone, The Cove, Arbitrage, Margin Call and Super Size Me.
