PIXELYNX Music Metaverse™ Platform Names Chris Mendez Vice President of Ecosystems

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – PIXELYNX , the music metaverse™ gaming platform founded by groundbreaking electronic musicians and technology visionaries Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, announced today the appointment of Chris Mendez to the newly created position of Vice President of Ecosystems. Mendez will report directly to PIXELYNX CEO and co-founder, Inder Phull. In this newly created role, Mendez will oversee internal partnerships and strategies across PIXELYNX’s various interoperable ecosystems.



Mendez most recently served as Senior Technical Product Manager for the video/voice calling service WhatsApp, where he served 1.6 billion users who make 1 billion phone calls daily. Prior to joining WhatsApp, he was Senior Technical Product Manager for Amazon Web Services, where he led the Amazon Alexa team in the launch of their first voice search engine, Alexa Search. Mendez has previously held leadership positions at USC Radio Group, The Tiziano Project, and the University of Southern California. He holds a master’s degree in Communication Management and Digital Product Development from USC Annenberg and an Executive MBA in Business Administration and Management from the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business.

“Chris’ many years of managing large-scale tech platform projects make him a valuable addition to the PIXELYNX team,” said Inder Phull, CEO and co-founder of PIXELYNX. “Chris will be largely elemental in further creating interoperable ecosystems within our universe and helping build the foundations of the music metaverse.”

Chris Mendez said: “I'm excited to join PIXELYNX in its vision toward the Musicverse, where creative professionals and creator communities can leverage Web3 technologies to create and capture value through their creative works and transfer it directly to fans across the metaverse and existing Web2 platforms.”

Mr. Mendez will be based in Los Angeles.

About PIXELYNX

PIXELYNX is a new gaming venture by iconic musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5, Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, and music industry visionaries Ben Turner (Graphite; IMS: International Music Summit; AFEM: Association for Electronic Music), Dean Wilson (Seven20 Entertainment / mau5trap), and Inder Phull, a music metaverse futurist. The company, based in London and Los Angeles, is focused on building a music metaverse that will transform the way artists connect and engage with their fans through gaming experiences. Its debut mobile game, ELYNXIR, will be out later this year.

