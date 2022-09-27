SynQor® Announces New Additions to Its Military Bus Converter Product Family

3 kW BusQor full brick modules with input ranges of 700-900 Vdc and 800-1000 Vdc designed specifically for military applications

/EIN News/ -- BOXBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SynQor, Inc. announces its latest additions to the MCOTS BusQor product line, the new MCOTS-B-800-48-FT and MCOTS-B-900-48-FT unregulated 3 kW full brick modules. These new, high-power, high-efficiency unregulated DC-DC converters are based on SynQor's next-generation, isolated, fixed frequency synchronous rectifier technology. They can down convert a voltage between 700 - 900 Vdc and 800 - 1000 Vdc to an unregulated voltage between 37 and 53 Vdc. The two new BusQor modules are designed to provide extremely high-power conversion at extremely high efficiencies, 96.8% at full rated load current, throughout their entire range of operation.

The modules are encased, allowing them to operate in the harshest military land, sea, and air environments. These modules are designed to power the electronics of the next-generation, ultra-high input voltage applications like UUVs, eVTOL and tethered drones. The impressive power density and high-efficiency capabilities of these modules help designers optimize space and weight in an industry where these characteristics can make a substantial difference in the overall performance of the end solution. Multiple converters can be integrated for increased output power or to support redundancy by adding external OR'ing diodes. SynQor's field-proven, highly reliable technology shortens design cycles and helps designers/integrators yield reliable, dependable solutions in an industry that is constantly pushing the design envelope.

Features

High output power: up to 3 kW

Wide input range 700 to 900 and 800 to 1000 Vdc

High efficiency: up to 96.8% at full rated load current

Unregulated 48 Vdc output voltage

Maximum baseplate temperature 100 °C

Designed specifically for military applications

Specification Compliance

MIL-STD-461 (C, D, E, F)

Please download the MCOTS-B-800-48-FT and MCOTS-B-900-48-FT datasheets by clicking each of the respective links. For more information on this or your other power needs, please visit us at www.synqor.com or contact us via your local SynQor representative.

About SynQor: Located in Boxborough, MA, USA, SynQor is a leading supplier of power conversion solutions to the military, avionics, transportation, medical, industrial, telecommunications and computing markets. SynQor's innovative products are designed to exceed the demanding performance, quality, and reliability requirements of today's power electronic engineers who develop leading-edge infrastructure hardware. SynQor provides all the power conversion modules needed to build a power system, and we also provide complete power systems. SynQor's capabilities include standard and custom solutions, and we deliver them with industry-leading service and support. SynQor's total commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement drive our business processes.

Contact Information:

Caroline Wilson

inquiries@synqor.com

9788490600



Image 1: MCOTS-B-800-48-FT and MCOTS-B-900-48-FT unregulated 3 kW full brick modules.





Designed specifically for military applications, 3 kW BusQor full brick modules with input ranges of 700-900 Vdc and 800-1000 Vdc









