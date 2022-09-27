Global Particle Counter Market Poised to Surpass US$661 Mn by 2029 End: Fairfield Market Research

/EIN News/ -- London, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remarkably growing demand from healthcare industry is predominantly driving the growth of global particle counter market. The latest published report of Fairfield Market Research suggests that the market jumped to 10% growth in 2021, from the year-over-year growth of 8% in 2020. Over 2022 – 2029, the particle counter market size is expected to exceed US$661 Mn. Global COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the significance of standard indoor air quality and ambience, thereby promoting particle counter sales worldwide. Although airborne particle counters currently lead the global industry scenes, portable particle counters have been experiencing robust growth in demand from several key end-use segments, including oil and gas, automotive, aerospace, and food and beverages.

Cleanroom Monitoring All Set to Remain the Key Application Area in Particle Counter Market

Cleanroom monitoring application led with more than 35% revenue share in 2021 and the trend will continue through the period of forecast. A wide range of industry verticals have been embracing cleanroom technology recently to eliminate potential contamination risks, particle counter market is expected to firm up over the time. With more brands showcasing their commitment toward uncompromised quality, control, and integrity without any alterations in product shelf-life, the cleanroom monitoring application will remain an important factor driving particle counter sales.

Portable Airborne Particle Counters Remains a Leading Category in Particle Counter Market

Type-wise analysis reveals that the airborne particle counters dominated in 2021, accounting for over 55% of the total market revenue. Growing significance of air article testing that majorly relies on the accuracy, precision, and efficiency of airborne particle counters are likely to account for the continued dominance of this category. Innovative developments in remote, portable, handheld airborne particle counters are afoot over the recent past, which will further elevate the scope of growth for this segment. The various end-use industries that demand ultra-high accuracy in air particle count and testing are expected to keep demand generation afloat throughout the period of forecast, says the report.

Particle Counter Market Continues to See Prominent Demand Generation from Life Sciences & Medical Devices Industry

The report findings indicate primacy of life sciences & medical devices segment in terms of demand generation recorded in 2021. This category registered a sizeable revenue share of nearly 42% in the market and a majority of sales are underpinned by medical/pharmaceutical facilities, especially hospitals. With a substantial role of particle counters in indoor environment monitoring, the report expects notable adoption across life sciences, medical devices, and biotechnology sectors during the forecast period. Increasingly stringent regulations facing medical device manufacturers will further compel them adopt particle counters for ensured product quality, safety, and integrity. While pharmaceuticals industry is also projected to reflect an attractive category on the back of consistently growing R&D investments, demand from semiconductor industry will also climb up in the near future.

North America Maintains its Lead in Particle Counter Market, Opportunities Abound in Asia Pacific

North America, with around a third of the global market valuation, maintained its primacy in particle counter market in 2021. The US leads North American market on the back of having a nationwide network of monitoring sites in place. Moreover, the ambient air quality trends for particle pollution, i.e., Particulate Matter or PM (set by EPA), as well as the Clean Air Act play a responsible role in maintenance of national air quality standards for PM. On the other hand, Asia Pacific, spearheaded by China, followed by India, is projected to reflect a high-potential particle counter market owing to demand influx from pharma industry, R&D centres, and cleanroom monitoring requirements. The report also highlights Middle East and Africa, and Latin America as the next lucrative regional pockets.

Key Players in Global Particle Counter Market

Climet Instruments Company, Fluke Corporation, Particle Measuring Systems, TSI, Palas GmbH, Setra System, PAMAS Partikelmess- und Analysesysteme GmbH, Kanomax USA, Inc., RION Co., LTD., and Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

REPORT FEATURES DETAILS Type Coverage Airborne Particle Counters Portable Remote Handheld Condensation/Ultrafine

Liquid Particle Counter Online/Inline Offline

Application Coverage Cleanroom Monitoring

Drinking Water Contamination Monitoring

Aerosol Monitoring and Research

Indoor Air Quality Monitoring

Contamination Monitoring of Liquids

Chemical Contamination Monitoring

Others End-user Coverage Life Sciences & Medical Device

Semiconductor

Automotive

Aerospace

Food & Beverage

Others Geographical Coverage North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Rest of the World (RoW) Leading Companies Climet Instruments Company

Palas GmbH

Particle Measuring Systems

Setra System

TSI

Fluke Corporation

PAMAS Partikelmess- und Analysesysteme GmbH

Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions

Kanomax USA, Inc.

RION Co., LTD. Report Highlights Key Market Indicators, Macro-micro economic impact analysis, Technological Roadmap, Key Trends, Driver, Restraints, and Future Opportunities & Revenue Pockets, Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis, Historical Trend (2018-2029), Price Trend Analysis- 2018-2029, Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Industry Trends, Competition Landscape, Category, Region, Country-wise Trends & Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis (Demand and Supply Chain)

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Particle Counter Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Analyst Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.2.4. Economic Trends

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.5. Covid-19 Impact

2.5.1. Supply Chain

2.5.2. End-user Customer Impact Analysis



3. Price Trends Analysis and Future Projects, 2018 - 2029



4. Global Particle Counter Market Outlook, 2018 - 2029

4.1. Global Particle Counter Market Outlook, by Type, Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2029

4.1.1. Key Highlights

4.1.1.1. Airborne Particle Counters

4.1.1.1.1. Portable

4.1.1.1.2. Remote

4.1.1.1.3. Handheld

4.1.1.1.4. Condensation/Ultrafine

4.1.1.2. Liquid Particle Counter

4.1.1.2.1. Online/Inline

4.1.1.2.2. Offline

4.1.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type

4.2. Global Particle Counter Market Outlook, by Application, Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2029

4.2.1. Key Highlights

4.2.1.1. Cleanroom Monitoring

4.2.1.2. Drinking Water Contamination Monitoring

4.2.1.3. Aerosol Monitoring and Research

4.2.1.4. Indoor Air Quality Monitoring

4.2.1.5. Contamination Monitoring of Liquids

4.2.1.6. Chemical Contamination Monitoring

4.2.1.7. Others

4.2.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

4.3. Global Particle Counter Market Outlook, by End-user, Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2029

4.3.1. Key Highlights

4.3.1.1. Life Sciences & Medical Device

4.3.1.2. Semiconductor

4.3.1.3. Automotive

4.3.1.4. Aerospace

4.3.1.5. Food & Beverage

4.3.1.6. Others

4.3.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user

4.4. Global Particle Counter Market Outlook, by Region, Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2029

4.4.1. Key Highlights

4.4.1.1. North America

4.4.1.2. Europe

4.4.1.3. Asia Pacific

4.4.1.4. Latin America

4.4.1.5. Middle East & Africa

4.4.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

TOC Continued…!

