New 45,000 SF Medical Office Building Takes Shape at Mercy Medical Commons in Gilbert, Arizona

New construction of Dignity Health medical facility by Venn Construction and Pacific Medical Buildings will host much-needed graduate medical education program and supporting medical imaging services for Phoenix, Arizona's Eastern valley

/EIN News/ -- GILBERT, Ariz., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottsdale-based healthcare contractor Venn Construction, in partnership with Pacific Medical Buildings LLC (PMB), tilted the first frame panels this week for Dignity Health's third Medical Office Building at the Mercy Gilbert Medical Commons in Scottsdale, Arizona - keeping the project on schedule for its March 2023 completion. Click here for images.

At the time of tilt, this facility has been fully leased and programmed with Dignity Health's East Valley's graduate medical education program and supporting medical imaging services via Arizona Diagnostic Radiology.

"This is an important milestone for the Mercy Gilbert 3 Medical Office Building because it reflects the hard work and collaboration put forth by the tenants, contractor, and developer," said Jake Dinnen, Partner|Executive Vice President, Development of PMB. "I can't express enough praise and gratitude to all those involved for keeping the project on schedule and on-budget in today's challenging delivery environment."

The Mercy Gilbert Medical Center Medical Office Building III is a new, two-story 45,0000 SF facility located at 3477 South Mercy Road Gilbert, AZ. The project is the third medical office building at the Mercy Medical Commons, built in partnership with Dignity Health and Pacific Medical Buildings, utilizing Venn Construction as the General Contractor.

"We're grateful for the hard work and constant communication between our project teams and local subcontractors to keep this project moving according to schedule," said Nick Veldman, Owner of Venn Construction. "Our earthwork and concrete partners have played a critical role in the building taking shape on schedule and within budget."

Venn Construction, PMB, and local trade partners have successfully navigated rapidly increasing construction costs and increasing interest rates to maintain project feasibility and start construction quickly to meet critical deadline requirements.

The architect for the project is Phoenix, Arizona-based Orcutt-Winslow. The project is estimated to be completed in March 2023.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

