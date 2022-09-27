Windsor Fashions Launches 2022 Fall Edit with Julia Havens

/EIN News/ -- SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC, the women’s shopping destination for every occasion, is excited to announce its 2022 Fall Edit with Nashville-based lifestyle blogger Julia Havens, which is now available to shop at WindsorStore.com.



This Fall collection showcases a capsule of colder weather staples that can be interchanged throughout the season depending on the weather and occasion. Julia chose an assortment of leather, denim, boots and basics - all under $100 - that can be mixed and matched to create a complete wardrobe for the autumn season.

While curating the selection, Julia opted for neutral-toned pieces that can easily transition from summer to Fall. Her collection consists of items that are ideal for layering, mixing and matching - including faux leather blazers, sweater dresses , denim and even a few formal looks for evening events. Her favorite styles include fall staples such as the Button Up in Fab Flannel Top and Cool and Classic Plaid Twist Top . Both tops can be paired with the Faux Leather Paper Bag Tie Waist Shorts . When feeling more formal, Julia loves the Mayven On-Shoulder Cutout Slit Formal Dress , which brings sultry sophistication to any event.

Julia Havens is a Nashville-based lifestyle blogger who shares her daily fashion, home decor, and family life on her various channels. Born and raised in Northern California, Julia uses YouTube, Instagram and TikTok as a way to express and share herself creatively through her fashion and home designs. Windsor and Julia have been partners since the beginning of her social media career, sharing Windsor's trend forward and affordable styles with her highly engaged audience.

Julia Havens 2022 Fall Collection is available in stores and online at WindsorStore.com .

For images and sample requests, please email WindsorPR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26c20004-beef-4fce-82b1-9f6b0224a084