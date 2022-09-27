Ideal Image Appoints Scott LePage as Chief Experience Officer

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Image , the leading aesthetic services brand in North America, today announced that Scott LePage will be joining the company in the newly created role of Chief Experience Officer. In this role, Mr. LePage will lead Ideal Image’s nationwide aesthetics treatment center network and service organization. With decades of developing and delivering category-leading consumer experiences, Mr. LePage has most recently served over 12 years at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts where he was President, Americas.



“Scott is a great addition to Ideal Image, and he will play a central role in continuing to build our operational, service and client journey experiences, helping us to further accelerate our growth,” said David Prokupek, CEO, Ideal Image. “His broad leadership experience in hospitality leading teams that supported both managed and franchised hotels is exactly what we are looking to bring to Ideal Image. We will continue to lead the way for the aesthetics industry and look to Scott to drive our ongoing efforts to deliver the best experience to our clients every day.”

With a background in both finance and operations, Mr. LePage will lead Ideal Image’s operations that include all the company’s clinic teams and the regional and corporate operations people that support them. Before LePage joined Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in 2010, he worked in an operational role at Cameron-Brooks, a private firm that assisted military personnel in career transitions and led Financial Planning & Analysis at InterActiveCorp, a collection of online retail companies where he assisted with the spin-off of key businesses. He started his business career at Arthur Andersen after leaving the United States Navy after ten years as a distinguished Naval Aviator flying the F-14 in combat operations in the Gulf. Mr. LePage has a BS in Electrical Engineering and an MBA from Cornell University.

“Ideal Image is a leader in delivering unparalleled customer service in the aesthetics industry,” said Scott LePage. “I’m looking forward to building on the proven Ideal Image platform and delivering superior results to our clients in new and exciting ways. We’ve got an incredible team of people and I can’t wait to collaborate with them as we take advantage of the opportunities ahead.”

About Ideal Image

Ideal Image is North America’s #1 aesthetics brand, making personal aesthetic and wellness services more affordable, accessible, and effective than ever before. Ideal Image believes “confidence changes everything,” and that the only opinion that matters when it comes to your appearance and well-being is your own. Its mission is to help people look and feel their best by taking a holistic, personalized approach to health and wellness from the inside out. Ideal Image operates as a direct-to-consumer medical aesthetics brand offering free private in-person or virtual consultations through its national tele-aesthetics platform where guests can receive services at any of Ideal Image’s rapidly growing national point of care network. Ideal Image’s expert team of 800+ medical professionals have performed approximately 20 million FDA-cleared treatments and deliver clients real, life-changing results through our full suite of aesthetic services including laser hair removal, body sculpting, Botox®, and skin rejuvenation services, all backed by our Lifetime Guarantee Membership Program. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, Ideal Image is backed by world-class, private equity consumer investors, L Catterton and TPG Growth.

For more information, please visit www.idealimage.com , https://www.instagram.com/idealimage/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/ideal-image .

Contacts

Media:

IdealImage@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53925f97-c6d2-4b5e-8940-c702464c61c3