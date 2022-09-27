Submit Release
Adapex Shortlisted for 2022 AdExchanger Award

Adapex, the award-winning AdOps and adtech provider for publishers, is a finalist for a 2022 AdExchanger Award celebrating excellence in digital advertising and marketing.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdExchanger announced this week the finalists for the 2022 AdExchanger Awards. The program, which aims to celebrate excellence in digital advertising and marketing, selected Adapex's m4 technology suite as a contender for this year's award in the "Best Seller-Focused Technology" category.

"We're honored to be among such great company, and particularly honored to be selected for the category of 'best seller-focused technology,'" says Debra Fleenor, President of Adapex. "Creating a seamless platform for clients so they can increase their revenues is exactly what we set out to accomplish."

Finalists include Disney, New York Times Advertising, Future Publishing, The Wallstreet Journal/Barron's Group, Vox Media and Samsung, among other industry-leading brands.

Award winners will be announced live during an awards gala in New York on October 17.

About Adapex

The Adapex award-winning m4 Tech Suite™ monetizes content across all channels and ad formats -- desktop, mobile, CTV, in-app, video, native, rich media, and more. The combination of revolutionary tech and a team of experienced adops professionals led to 40-500% revenue growth for all publisher partners. 

