Superior Home Supplies Provide High-Quality Home Improvement Products From Leading Manufacturers at Great Prices

/EIN News/ -- Sarasota, Florida, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Established in 2005, Superior Home Supplies first started selling overstock and discontinued products online for local businesses. After establishing connections with some of the top-rated national suppliers and manufacturers over the years, they have earned their reputation as a leading internet provider for home improvement products.

With a wide variety of kitchen, bathroom, cooling, heating, mini-splits, and grilling products from high-quality brands and a low price guarantee, as well as including shipping costs in their overall costs and with no additional charges on the checkout page – Superior Home Supplies gives you the ability to shop with confidence and find the perfect item for your home.

Passing Those Savings Along to You

Superior Home Supplies works by reducing their overhead and then passing those savings along to you so that you can find quality home improvement products at the lowest price guaranteed, with free shipping and the best-in-class warranty.

Their team is dedicated to creating exceptional customer service and a great buying experience by always:

Processing your order quickly and accurately

Proactively communicating with you and responding in a timely manner

Working with only the best suppliers who have superior products

Additionally, Superior Home Supplies will make sure that their website is fully optimized and maintained to ensure that your buying decisions are not confusing, that they won’t use intrusive strategies to try and sell you something that you don’t want, and will always offer their customers unbeatable prices instead of prioritizing company profits.

These core values have helped establish Superior Home Supplies as one of the leading internet providers of home improvement products, as well as their reliability, integrity, honesty, and trustworthiness.

Top-Rated, Affordable Products

Due to their long-lasting connections and partnerships, Superior Home Supplies offer a selection of products from leading manufacturers and suppliers, including:

Goodman Products

Whether you are looking for a new high-quality furnace system or heat pump system, Goodman has an extensive range of products that are designed to prioritize comfort in your home.

One such product is the Goodman 20 SEER Variable Speed 3.0 TON Complete Split Horizontal AC System with Luxury Class Furnace that, as one of their flagship systems, guarantees a wide range of capabilities, reliable efficiency, and a luxury grade system that is designed to prioritize comfort over up-front costs.

Daikin Products

With their energy-efficient mini-split systems that have a high SEER rating and the ability to maintain ideal control through a remote-controlled indoor handler unit, Daikin can heat to match the temperature outside or keep your home nice and cool all year round.

Their Daikin 19 Series 24k BTU 18 SEER Heat Pump With Wall-Mount Indoor Unit operates quietly, has a 10-year part warranty, and will cool or heat your home, garage, or other building efficiently using a wireless IR remote.

At Superior Home Supplies, you will also find a comprehensive list of high-quality and affordable products for your kitchen (including appliances, plumbing, and sinks), bathroom (accessories, faucets, shower systems, and medicine cabinets), mini-splits (one zone systems, two-zone systems, major components, and accessories), and grilling (grills, grill carts, grill covers, and grill accessories).

There is also a range of energy-saving, budget-friendly, smart home compatible, and warranty-backed high-efficiency heating and cooling products from renowned suppliers, such as Goodman, Daikin, Amana, and MrCool, online at Superior Home Supplies’ website.

Not only this, but their expert team has created an informative video to help you become familiar with the most commonly associated terms of HVAC equipment and demonstrate how to fully understand their line of heating and cooling products – so that you have the knowledge to select the best product suited for your home.

More information

To find out more about Superior Home Supplies and to see a full range of their home improvement products, or to watch some of their helpful videos, please visit their website at superiorhomesupplies.com .

