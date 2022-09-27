SINTX TECHNOLOGIES AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY GRANT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF 3D PRINTED CERAMIC HEAT EXCHANGERS

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. ( www.sintx.com ) (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of advanced ceramics, is pleased to announce the receipt of a Phase II award of $1.1M, issued by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to develop, design and characterize 3D-printed alumina ceramic heat exchangers for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC). The proposal was originally submitted by Technology Assessment and Transfer (TA&T), now a wholly owned subsidiary of SINTX. The Phase II award follows the successful completion of the Phase I effort by TA&T. The award aligns with the DOE’s interest in supporting unique technologies for next-generation non-metallic heat exchanger systems to improve the energy efficiency of heat pumps and air conditioners over a broad range of operating conditions for building and industrial applications.



Non-metallic alumina ceramic heat exchangers offer lighter weight, exceptional corrosion resistance, and higher thermal conductivity than stainless steel and/or polymeric heat exchangers. 3D printing enables fabrication of compact micro-heat exchangers with higher heat transfer and leakage-free features that cannot be achieved with conventional metal heat exchanger fabrication methods.

“In order to meet the objectives of the original Phase I effort, SINTX - in collaboration with the University of Cincinnati and industrial partner Carrier - proposed the development, demonstration and potential commercialization of highly efficient, light weight, compact additive manufactured (AM) alumina ceramic heat exchangers for a broad spectrum of residential and industrial air to refrigerant HVAC applications.,” said Dr. Larry Fehrenbacher, Vice President of Technology, SINTX Technologies. “We believe that this concept has strong merit, and this new Phase II award will allow SINTX to advance the technology towards scale-up and commercialization.”

TA&T, recently acquired by SINTX, initiated development of 3D printing of Ceramics in 1997 and has developed the capabilities to fabricate parts in various ceramic materials such as alumina, silica, yttria stabilized zirconia and transparent magnesium aluminate spinel. Today SINTX provides commercial prototyping and manufacturing services making high purity ceramic parts using 3D printing. Several manufacturers of electro-surgical instruments use TA&T’s fabrication service extensively for prototyping and low-rate initial production.



The content included in this release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the Department of Energy.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and technical applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past two years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter into new markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Utah and Maryland.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its advanced ceramics material platforms, please visit www.sintx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), including relating to the potential scale-up and commercialization of the alumina ceramic heat exchangers. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences to include, among other things: our products may not prove to be as effective as other products currently being commercialized or to be commercialized in the future by competitors; risks inherent in manufacturing and scaling up to commercial quantities while maintaining quality controls; volatility in the price of SINTX’s common stock; the uncertainties inherent in new product development, including the cost and time required to commercialize such product(s); market acceptance of our products once commercialized; SINTX’s ability to raise funding and other competitive developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 25, 2022, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.

Business Inquiries for SINTX:

SINTX Technologies

801.839.3502

IR@sintx.com

Attachment