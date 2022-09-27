Xequel Bio To Present Corporate Overview and Clinical Trial Data at Eyecelerator® at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2022 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- - Presentation Will Highlight Positive Clinical Trial Data on iNexin™ for Treatment of Corneal Injury -

- Xequel Launches New Corporate Website with Focus on Novel Peptide Platform for Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Pulmonology -



CHARLESTON, S.C. and FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xequel Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing ophthalmic and dermatologic therapeutics utilizing its patented new chemical entity aCT1 (alpha-Connexin carboxyl-Terminal 1 peptide), announced today that Jerry St. Peter, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and new iNexin™ (aCT1 ophthalmic solution) clinical data at the Eyecelerator conference on September 29, 2022, as part of the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) in Chicago, IL. AAO is the world's largest association of eye physicians and surgeons.

“We are excited to highlight the breadth of our novel platform across multiple indications involving inflammation and the body’s response to injury,” said Jerry St. Peter, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member. “In clinical and preclinical studies for the front of the eye, iNexin demonstrated acceleration of corneal healing and restoration of the ocular surface.”

“Most notably, we plan to present new data from our recently completed positive Phase 1b study of iNexin for the treatment of corneal injury in patients with moderate to severe dry eye. This study demonstrated that iNexin was safe and well-tolerated and early efficacy signals were observed at the doses tested, providing the rationale to advance to Phase 2,” continued Mr. St. Peter.

“Xequel is well-positioned for future growth and value creation by leveraging our deep R&D expertise, proprietary platform and strong patent portfolio. We have just launched a redesigned website, www.xequel.com, that captures our vision for pioneering the science of technology and innovation to provide patient solutions in ophthalmology, dermatology, and pulmonology,” Mr. St. Peter concluded.

Eyecelerator @ AAO 2022 Therapeutics Showcase Presentation

Presenting Company Showcase: Therapeutics

Date/Time: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 3:19 PM CDT

Location: McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago

Presenter: Jerry St. Peter, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member

About Eyecelerator

Eyecelerator is a partnership between the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) to advance innovation in eye care by connecting mission-driven entrepreneurs, investors, physicians, and global strategic executives through next-generation business conferences. For more information, visit www.eyecelerator.com.

About Xequel’s aCT1 Technology Platform

Xequel Bio’s aCT1 (alpha-Connexin carboxyl-Terminal 1 peptide) technology platform is designed to develop drugs that will enable physicians to better manage a variety of indications involving inflammation and the body’s response to injury. aCT1 is a patented new chemical entity, based on the C-terminal sequence of Connexin43, designed to selectively and reversibly inhibit protein binding of endogenous Connexin43 to key binding partners. Connexin43 plays critical roles in multiple aspects of the injury response, including spread of injury signals, extravasation of immune cells, granulation tissue formation and fibrosis. aCT1’s unique, targeted mechanism of action has been demonstrated to restore the coordination of cellular communication, reinforce junctional integrity and temper excessive inflammatory responses in injured tissues for optimal injury response and tissue repair. aCT1 is currently in clinical development for multiple indications across dermatology and ophthalmology, as well as in ongoing preclinical research in pulmonology.

About Xequel Bio, Inc.

Xequel Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary aCT1 (alpha-Connexin carboxyl-Terminal 1 peptide) technology platform to develop drugs that will enable physicians to better manage a variety of indications involving inflammation and the body’s response to injury. aCT1 is a patented new chemical entity currently in development for multiple indications. The Company’s lead clinical programs include Granexin® gel in dermatology and iNexinTM ophthalmic solution in ophthalmology. The Company also has ongoing preclinical research in pulmonology. For more information, please visit www.xequel.com.

Source: Xequel Bio, Inc.

Contacts: Wes Brazell, Chief Financial Officer, Xequel Bio, Inc. Jenny Kobin, IR Advisory Solutions Info@xequel.com