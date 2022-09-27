Creative Realities Inc. Announces Major Enhancements and Global Expansion of Industry-Leading Automotive Software Support Platform

The revolutionized platform is now being utilized at more than 3,000 dealerships in 10 countries

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital signage leader Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW) announced today significant enhancements and updates to the automotive sales assistant product platform, as well as plans to further internationalize the product. Already being used in more than 2,600 Stellantis dealerships in the US, the industry-leading platform –known internally as iShowroom -- is available in nine countries in the Middle East and will launch in 440 dealership locations in Canada in Q4 of this year.



“Given our extensive, unparalleled work in the automotive industry, Creative Realities was uniquely positioned to meet a growing need to provide exceptional shopping experiences for dealerships’ prospective buyers,” said Rick Mills, CEO at Creative Realties. “The iShowroom platform has already been the industry standard for creating efficient, highly customized buying journeys for those in the market to purchase a vehicle. With these new enhancements and global expansion, we’re now able to bring this next-generation platform to previously untapped markets and OEM dealerships around the world.”

iShowroom highlights include an easy-to-navigate interface for salespersons to quickly review real-time inventory, vehicle specs and special features by VIN number. The interactive platform allows the salesperson to seamlessly guide their customers through the discovery and buying process by curating unique vehicle information, subscription packages and customizable features to provide a more personalized and efficient delivery.

The new iShowroom was purposefully built to further drive customer engagement and provide new modes of salesperson empowerment and mobility, as the platform’s new workflow optimization and device-agnostic capabilities allow them to focus on high-value tasks and approach every customer with the industry’s best tools to meet each unique request. New platform enhancements also include:

A faster, smoother user experience

Improved result relevancy tailored to dealer-specific inventory

Speech recognition capability for tablet and phone devices

VIN scanner for phones

Customer profile feature that saves across dealership databases



“This product has been 25 years in the making with Creative Realities, evolving with the industry as customer needs have evolved,” said Mills. “Our digital tools have helped dealerships provide superior, more tailored shopping experiences for decades, and now we’re further arming salespersons with the resources they need to service their customers better than ever before.”

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. The company has operations across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.

