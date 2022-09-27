Submit Release
Jamf kicks off 13th annual Jamf Nation User Conference, announcing it now helps over 69,000 customers manage and secure more than 29 million devices

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, will kick off its 13th annual Jamf Nation User Conference (JNUC) both virtually and in-person in San Diego, California. JNUC is the world’s largest gathering of Apple administrators. 

Starting with the opening keynote: providing devices users love, that IT and security trust
This year’s keynote is centered around simplifying device management and security - while maintaining the intended end user experience Apple users expect. Dean Hager, Jamf CEO, will be joined by Jamf customers and partners, some of the biggest names in technology, to walk through how Jamf is innovating to help organizations succeed with Apple at work. 

Informative sessions from Jamfs, customers and partners to help attendees succeed with Apple
This year there are more than 145 sessions offered in a unique hybrid-style format. Attendees can expect product demos from Jamf experts on best practices to get the most out of the Jamf platform, and enjoy a preview of upcoming functionality. There are also deep-dive technical sessions to walk attendees through advanced workflows that will benefit organizations, and customer-led sessions on how IT and InfoSec leaders are leveraging Jamf to maximize their Mac, iPad, iPhone and Apple TV initiatives. 

About Jamf
Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com. 

