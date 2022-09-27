Vytalize Health Adds Three Industry Experts to Leadership Team

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vytalize Health, a leading value-based care platform for senior patients, announced three key leadership hires to its fast-growing team.

Mark Long joins as Chief Technology Officer. He comes to Vytalize with extensive experience on all sides of healthcare, including the payer, provider, and vendor spaces. Long previously spent four years as Senior Vice President of Digital & Innovation at Providence Health, served as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence & Technology at Cambia Health Solutions, was Chief Technology Officer at Zynx Health, and had prior stops at Amazon, NASA, and Caltech. Long will lead Vytalize's rapidly expanding technology teams that focus on product development, software engineering, data analytics, and machine learning, as well as support initiatives around digital health integrations, payer data consolidation, and actionable data insights for physicians.

John Torontow, MD, joins Vytalize as Executive Vice President, National Medical Director. As a family medicine physician, Dr. Torontow is passionate about health equity and outcomes-based patient-centered primary care. He will work with Vytalize's medical directors and ACO Success team to deepen clinical engagement and align partners with Vytalize's mission across the healthcare spectrum. Dr. Torontow has decades of medical director and population health experience, with stops at Piedmont Health Services, CCI Health & Wellness Services, BlueNovo, Aledade, and VillageMD.

Scott Segell joins Vytalize as Executive Vice President, Value-Based Performance. Segell will lead initiatives that support provider and practice staff workloads and help patients better navigate the complex health system. He has nearly a decade of experience helping primary care practices and providers successfully transition to value-based care models, including past leadership positions with VillageMD, Aledade, Xenex Healthcare, and Nuance Communications.

"We are thrilled to add Mark, John, and Scott to our talented and quickly growing team," said Faris Ghawi, co-founder and CEO. "We're excited to have these incredibly experienced and passionate leaders on board in support of our mission to successfully transition the world to value-based healthcare by taking care of the providers that take care of us, especially as we rapidly expand our partnerships, programs, and technology across the healthcare spectrum."

About Vytalize Health

Vytalize Health is a leading value-based care platform, helping independent physicians and practices stay ahead in a rapidly changing healthcare system by strengthening relationships with their patients through data-driven, holistic and personalized care. Vytalize provides an all-in-one solution including value-based incentives, smart technology, and a virtual clinic that enables independent practices to succeed in value-based care arrangements. Vytalize's care delivery model transforms the healthcare experience for more than 200,000 Medicare beneficiaries across 30 states by helping them manage their chronic conditions in collaboration with their doctors.

Learn more at www.vytalizehealth.com. For press inquiries, email matt@vytalizehealth.com.

Contact Information:

Matt Buder Shapiro

Chief Marketing Officer

matt@vytalizehealth.com

+12163370461



