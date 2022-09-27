VizyPay Wins Iowa’s Top Workplaces 2022 Award

Leading payments processor recognized by Des Moines Register as a top employer for second year

/EIN News/ -- WAUKEE, Iowa, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , a leading payment processing company for America’s small businesses, was named one of Iowa’s Top Workplaces by Des Moines Register for the second consecutive year. The company also received the Values specialty award for its strong commitment to its three pillars of culture, transparency and advocating for small business. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution and connection.



VizyPay was honored for its uniquely people-first workplace culture. The executive team intentionally fosters an upbeat, fun environment with authenticity, transparency and accountability built into every interaction. From a daily snack cart pushed around by the CEO to weekly themed happy hours, VizyPay encourages employees to develop deep relationships and transcend the co-worker label. Additionally, the company nurtures employee development across all levels. Its unique hiring practice created a team of majority industry outsiders, resulting in onboarding and educational processes that give team members the tools they need to thrive. Everyone from a brand new hire to tenured staff can approach management about their passions and receive the support they need to achieve new levels in their careers.

“Receiving this honor for a second year in a row shows we’re doing something right,” CEO of VizyPay Austin Mac Nab said. “We focus on developing our team to be the best people they can be in and out of the office. Our professional development, opportunities for growth on top of our inspiring culture truly sets us apart from other startups in Iowa.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

