Truveta Announces Collaboration with Boston Scientific to Advance Post-Procedure Patient Insights and Help Address Healthcare Disparities

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Truveta announced a strategic collaborative agreement with Boston Scientific to improve long-term patient care and gain insights into healthcare disparities. Through this collaboration, Boston Scientific researchers will be able to access data from Truveta, which contains de-identified medical records from more than 65 million U.S. patients.

“Truveta will enable us to gather insights on a breadth of devices and disease states, including peripheral artery disease, venous thromboembolic disease, and segments of interventional oncology,” said Michael R. Jaff, D.O., vascular medicine specialist and chief medical officer and vice president, Medical Affairs, Innovation and Technology, Peripheral Interventions, Boston Scientific. “The first analysis will focus on gaining a deeper understanding of the long-term patient outcomes relating to the use of our products indicated for treatment of peripheral artery disease and will enable us to further our commitment to addressing the disparities in access to healthcare that exist across various patient populations and demographics.”

Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is a common condition that causes narrowing of the arteries in the lower extremities and, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, affects approximately 6.5 million people aged 40 and older in the U.S. This month is PAD Awareness Month, and Truveta recently shared new insights from its de-identified data, including findings that of the more than 11,000 PAD patients who received revascularization procedures (a procedure used to open a narrowed artery), Black or African American patients with PAD (1.0%) were less likely to undergo revascularization than white patients diagnosed with PAD (2.6%). Of those who are treated with an interventional procedure, Black or African American patients were also less likely to receive drug-eluting stents than their white counterparts. Additionally, insights into major adverse outcomes, like lower-limb amputation, were discovered. For example, patients treated with drug-eluting stents had lower rates (4.8%) of amputation compared to all patients who received revascularization (8.5%).

“Device manufacturers realize it is critical to have data on the clinical outcomes for patients treated with their devices following regulatory approvals, yet that data can be messy, fragmented, and difficult to obtain and analyze,” said Terry Myerson, Truveta CEO. “Truveta solves this problem – empowering researchers with real-world data on how any drug or device is currently being used every day across the U.S. With this knowledge, we can advance patient care and health equity, and ultimately further our vision of saving lives with data.”

Truveta data provides the most up-to-date picture of U.S. health across age, race, ethnicity, geography, socioeconomic factors, and more. Data are updated daily and include the full Electronic Medical Record (EMR) – including device-specific data, not just the medical bill from claims data, all de-identified and aggregated. This clinical data is linked across providers and with medical claims when care is provided outside Truveta’s network. Every patient record is enhanced with comprehensive socio-economic data and daily mortality data for a complete picture of each patient’s health journey without risk of re-identification.

“The coronavirus pandemic put a spotlight not only on the severe public health crisis caused by COVID-19, but also the importance of data to inform and improve patient care. It also put a glaring spotlight on the inequities in accessing and receiving equitable healthcare that are prevalent among people of color and low-income communities throughout the U.S.,” said Debbie Salas-Lopez, MD, MPH, SVP of community and population health at Northwell Health and Truveta Ethics and Health Equity Board of Governor member.

About Truveta

Truveta is a collective of U.S. health systems with a shared vision of saving lives with data. Truveta offers innovative solutions to enable researchers to find cures faster, empower every clinician to be an expert, and help families make the most informed decisions about their care. Truveta’s data is licensed for healthcare research, not targeted advertising. To learn more, please follow us on LinkedIn and visit truveta.com.

About Truveta’s Members

Truveta’s 24 members provide patient care in over 20,000 clinics and 700 hospitals across 43 states. De-identified data from this care is provided to Truveta daily. Truveta membership includes Providence, Advocate Aurora Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Centura Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, Henry Ford Health System, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, MetroHealth, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.

