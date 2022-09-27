Cloudstatic Announces the Launch of an Innovative Next-Generation Electrostatic Sprayer

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudstatic, maker of revolutionary disinfection application systems, is excited to announce the launch of an innovative electrostatic sprayer system called the CSP1-Professional. The CSP1 was developed over the last two years and was designed from the ground up based on extensive industry research, customer-user testing and input, which resulted in a system designed to deliver industry-leading spray characteristics, ease of use, efficiency, speed, versatility, and most importantly, best-in-class application performance to ensure that anti-microbial and anti-viral surface coatings and disinfectants are applied with a precise and consistent surface coverage and enable superior product application outcomes.

"In the spring of 2020, during the pandemic - there was a global shortage of electrostatic sprayers in general, but none offered a "complete system" that combined excellent quality spray characteristics, was user friendly, functionally effective, versatile enough for broad deployment, or they were in limited supply or not available at all. Of course, this led to skyrocketing prices. To solve this issue, Cloudstatic responded by launching the design, development, and testing of an advanced and complete electrostatic spray system in collaboration with a leading biotechnology company that needed a superior electrostatic sprayer system for its novel anti-microbial and anti-viral surface coating. Cloudstatic not only delivered on the precision and quality specifications for this company, they also made sure the design capability would also be an excellent application system for other anti-microbial, disinfectant, fungicidal and similar EPA-approved chemical products, " said Alan Gessel, CEO of Cloudstatic.

The CSP1-Professional is a groundbreaking entrant to the commercial health, safety and electrostatic sprayer markets and includes innovative features, such as:

Patent Pending - NOZZLE DESIGN

Patent Pending - REALSTATIC TECHNOLOGY POWER GENERATION

Industry First - CLOUDGUN - COMPACT, LIGHTWEIGHT, ANTI-FATIGUE

Industry First - DUAL POWER (AC/DC Capable)

Industry First - DUAL FLOW CONTROL SWITCH

"The CSP1 - Professional is designed for those that care about the quality & safety of their physical environment and truly protecting their employees, patients, customers, and anyone else who may enter their business. The CSP1 not only provides superior surface coverage, but it uses up to 15 times fewer chemicals and water while improving operator productivity and reducing overall operating costs. This allows for a safer environment by significantly reducing excess chemical exposure by eliminating unnecessary chemical usage," said David Panettiere, SVP of Business Development for Cloudstatic.

About Cloudstatic

Cloudstatic is a design and technology company specializing in innovative electrostatic spray system technology to optimize chemical product application and enable improved product effectiveness for the control of pathogen and contaminate transmissions from surfaces.

Working across most industries and commercial settings, its customers include healthcare, transportation, education, hospitality, sports facilities, and other commercial business and industry partners. Our cutting-edge design is precision-tooled and hand-assembled here in the United States.

The company

Visit www.cloudstatic.com for more information on the company.

