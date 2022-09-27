Coro Cyber Security Platform Awarded 16 Badges in G2’s Prestigious Fall 2022 Report, Including Two High Performer Badges in Email Security

Coro Received Five High Performer Badges, Including Awards for Email Security, Cloud Email Security, and Cloud Security Monitoring and Analytics

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coro , the all-in-one cyber security platform designed for mid-market organizations, growing businesses and lean IT teams, today announced it has won 16 badges in G2’s Fall 2022 Report on Cloud Data Security. Of these badges, Coro received five High Performer badges for Email Security, Cloud Email Security, Cloud Security Monitoring and Analytics, Cloud Data Security and Cloud Compliance. Earlier this year, Coro received six badges from G2. Receiving 16 badge awards from G2 is a significant recognition of Coro’s aggressive product development and focus on serving the needs of its mid-market and SMB customers.



“These badges from G2 are a huge validation of the incredibly hard work our teams have been doing to enhance our platform and get it into the IT stacks of customers, especially regarding email security,” says Guy Moskowitz, CEO of Coro. “Email security, and in particular preventing Business Email Compromise, is a key focus for Coro. Being recognized by G2 with two badges in this category makes it clear that our product is strongly resonating with our customers.”

In 2020, the FBI estimated that Business Email Compromise (BEC) through cloud-based email services cost U.S. companies $2 billion , and declared BEC as one of the most financially damaging cyber crimes. Coro counters BEC using AI-powered email monitoring and user access management. The Coro platform not only scans emails for phishing, spear phishing, malware and ransomware content, but also monitors email systems for suspicious user activity. Once detected, Coro can quarantine suspicious messages or compromised email accounts automatically, often without intervention from administrators. Coro enables smaller companies with lean IT teams to achieve comprehensive cyber security without the need to hire additional cyber security professionals and without breaking their budgets.

G2’s Fall 2022 Report badges are the latest win for Coro, continuing an already stellar year: in April, Coro announced a total of $80 million in secured funding to bring its AI-powered cyber security solution to every mid-market and SMB company. G2 badges are the result of product reviews from real software users. G2 compiles user data to determine which companies should receive badges for certain categories.

“Growing from six badges to 16 speaks not only to the positive results our customers are getting, but to Coro’s expanding presence among mid-market companies and SMBs,” says Dror Liwer, Co-Founder and CMO of Coro. “Mid-sized businesses have been ignored by enterprise security firms for too long, and they are excited for what we bring to the table.”

Most recently, Coro released a free version of its platform , which enables companies to get free threat detection forever.

About Coro

Coro is one of the fastest growing security solutions for the mid-market, providing all-in-one protection that empowers organizations to defend against malware, ransomware, phishing, and bots across devices, users, and cloud applications. More than 5,000 businesses depend on Coro for holistic security protection, unrivaled ease of use, and unmatched affordability. Built on the principle of non-disruptive security, the Coro platform employs innovative AI technology to identify and remediate the many security threats that today's distributed businesses face, without IT teams having to worry, investigate, or fix issues themselves. Investors in Coro include Balderton, JPV, MizMaa Ventures, and Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures. For more information, please visit Coro at coro.net , or via LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .