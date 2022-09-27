Merit Medical Launches the TEMNO Elite™ Soft Tissue Biopsy System

Advanced device offers 72% larger samples, simplifies tissue retrieval, and enhances patient safety

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, today announced U.S. commercial release of the TEMNO Elite™ Soft Tissue Biopsy System, the latest addition to Merit’s comprehensive portfolio of biopsy devices.



Indicated for use in various soft tissue locations—such as liver, lung, lymph nodes, kidney, and other soft tissue suspect lesions—the single-use device is the result of Merit’s ongoing commitment to the advancement of biopsy procedures and complements a broader portfolio, which includes the TEMNO™, Achieve®, and Tru-Cut® families of devices.

Biopsies are routinely performed to remove and examine tissue to assist with the diagnosis of disease. Adequate sample size and quality are paramount for accurate diagnosis and treatment. Designed to retrieve superior samples, the TEMNO Elite’s Total Core™ Biopsy Technology obtains samples 72% larger than competitor side-notch, semi-automatic devices.1

To provide clinicians with total procedure control, the device’s industry-first Sample Assist™ feature simplifies tissue removal, allowing clinicians to retrieve full samples with an easy slide of a button. An optional, valved coaxial introducer enhances patient safety by reducing the risk of air entry and fluid leakage, particularly important during lung biopsy.2

“The sample quality of the TEMNO Elite is excellent,” said Stuart Aronson, MD, diagnostic radiology specialist at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, TX. “The cores are noticeably and consistently larger than other devices. The valved coaxial introducer reduces procedural steps and blood leakage and helps to reduce the risk of pneumothorax and air embolism.”



“Merit is committed to helping physicians provide the best care possible for their patients—and this includes the crucial step of accurate diagnosis,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit Medical’s Chairman and CEO. “The TEMNO Elite is the latest innovation in our portfolio of soft tissue biopsy devices, and it highlights Merit’s ability to understand clinician and patient needs and innovate and deliver technologies that advance patient care. We are pleased to continue our progress in improving diagnostic accuracy in pathology labs across the nation.”

ABOUT MERIT MEDICAL Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 500 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,500 people worldwide.

TRADEMARKS Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

