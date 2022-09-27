Surna Cultivation Technologies to Exhibit at Upcoming Conferences in the Fourth Quarter

/EIN News/ -- Louisville, Colorado, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Cultivation Technologies LLC (“Surna”), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies, and a subsidiary of CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD), today announced its participation in the upcoming indoor ag conferences taking place in October and November 2022:

Lucky Leaf Expo , Albuquerque, NM, October 21-22: Visit Surna at booth 232. The Lucky Leaf Expo features more than 100 cannabis industry exhibitors, 50+ expert speakers and numerous educational panels at their Albuquerque cannabis convention.

, Albuquerque, NM, October 21-22: Visit Surna at booth 232. The Lucky Leaf Expo features more than 100 cannabis industry exhibitors, 50+ expert speakers and numerous educational panels at their Albuquerque cannabis convention. CEA Summit East , Danville, VA, October 25-26: Surna will be exhibiting at booth 4. This event touches all sectors of the business covering produce, legal cannabis, hemp, alternate protein, and non-food crops. CEA Summit East also attracts decision-making growers, investors, real estate developers, ag-tech leaders, produce buyers, academics, policymakers, industry suppliers and advocates from across the US and 20+ other countries.

, Danville, VA, October 25-26: Surna will be exhibiting at booth 4. This event touches all sectors of the business covering produce, legal cannabis, hemp, alternate protein, and non-food crops. CEA Summit East also attracts decision-making growers, investors, real estate developers, ag-tech leaders, produce buyers, academics, policymakers, industry suppliers and advocates from across the US and 20+ other countries. Resilient Harvests Conference , San Diego, CA, November 1-2: Visit Surna at booth 20. The Resilient Harvests Conference brings together multidisciplinary leaders interested in a resource-efficient future for controlled environment agriculture (CEA) to build consensus on government regulations, utility and efficiency program support, and technology integration. Brandy Keen, Surna Co-founder and Senior Technical Advisor, will join the Best Practices in Facility Design & Construction panel taking place November 2 at 3:30 P.M. Pacific Time.

, San Diego, CA, November 1-2: Visit Surna at booth 20. The Resilient Harvests Conference brings together multidisciplinary leaders interested in a resource-efficient future for controlled environment agriculture (CEA) to build consensus on government regulations, utility and efficiency program support, and technology integration. Brandy Keen, Surna Co-founder and Senior Technical Advisor, will join the Best Practices in Facility Design & Construction panel taking place November 2 at 3:30 P.M. Pacific Time. MJBiz Conference , Las Vegas, NV, November 16-18: Surna will be exhibiting at booth 927. MJBizCon is where over 35,000 cannabis executives from around the world unite to get industry deals done, hear the latest industry trends and insights into the current political landscape, source the right solution providers, and gain knowledge from leaders in the industry who have made mistakes and wins.

“I am excited to have been selected for the panel at Resilient Harvests, which will cover key insights for anyone in the planning phase of a facility build-out or considering a retrofit,” said Brandy Keen, Surna’s Co-Founder and Senior Technical Advisor. “It’s critical that efficiency is a major component of any design, and this will be a great educational experience no matter what stage of the process you are in.”

About Surna Cultivation Technologies

Surna Cultivation Technologies ( www.surna.com ), is an industry leader in CEA facility design and technologies. We provide full-service licensed architectural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services, carefully curated HVACD equipment, proprietary controls systems, air sanitization, lighting, and benching and racking products. Our team of project managers, licensed professional architects and engineers, technology and horticulture specialists and systems integrations experts help our customers by precisely designing for their unique applications. Through our partnership with a certified service contractor network, we provide installation and maintenance services to assist in a smooth build-out and optimal facility performance. We have been providing solutions to indoor growers for over 16 years and have served over 800 cultivators with over 200 of them being large, commercial projects.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, we leverage our experience in the industry to bring value-added solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.

Media Contact:

Jamie English

Vice President, Marketing Communications

Jamie.english@surna.com

303.993.5271

Investor Contact: