Styrene Market Size to Reach USD 73.81 Billion at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2028 | Reports and Data

Growing demand for polystyrene from the packaging industry is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Styrene Market is expected to reach USD 73.81 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for styrene from the end-use industries.

SB (Styrene-butadiene) latex finds usage in several applications, such as coating in paper products like magazines, catalogs, flyers, and paperboard products to get improved printability, high gloss, and protection to oil and water. SB Latex increases the binding power of a pigment and makes the paper smoother, brighter, and stiffer. Additionally, it is very cost-effective as compared to other coating materials.

SB (Styrene-butadiene) rubber is a kind of synthetic that has improved processability, abrasion resistance, and heat resistance as compared to natural rubber. In terms of volume, it occupies the largest market share of synthetic rubber, and above 70.0% of it is consumed in the production of tires and related products. Thus, the growth of the automotive industry worldwide is likely to impact the market growth. Also, in comparison to polybutadiene rubber alone, this kind of synthetic rubber has better strength, abrasion resistance, and blend compatibility, and these characteristics can be enhanced with the use of additives.

Top Key Players: Alpek SAB DE CV, Ashland Inc., Ineos Styrolution Group GmbH, Royal DSM, The Dow Chemical Company, LG Chem, Nova Chemicals Corporation, Bayer MaterialScience, Mitsubishi Chemicals, and Chevron Philips Chemical Company, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By application, polystyrene contributed to the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to witness a growth rate of 3.9% during the forecast period. Applications of polystyrene comprises of general household appliances, cases for CD/DVD, toys, cutlery, electronic housings, housewares, refrigerator liners, containers, and packaging, among others.

By industry vertical, packaging industry dominated the market in 2020 and is likely to grow at a rate of 3.8% in the forecast period. Polystyrene finds extensive application in the packaging industry. Foam packaging peanuts for shipping, CD/DVD cases, food packaging, meat/poultry trays, and egg cartons are usually made with polystyrene to safeguard against spoilage or damage.

By distribution channel, offline channels held a larger market in 2020.

Europe, led by Western Europe, occupied the second-largest market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 3.7% during the forecast period. The high demand for styrene in the region is owing to the growth of the packaging and automotive. Besides, growing investments by market players in R&D of styrene solutions that are recycled and eco-friendly, is likely to drive the market demand in the region.

Regional Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segmentation:

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Polystyrene

Styrene Co-Polymers

SB (Styrene-Butadiene) Latex

SB (Styrene-Butadiene) Rubber

Composites

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Packaging

Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Offline Channel

Online Channel

Table of Contents:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Styrene market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product type

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Styrene market size

2.2 Latest regional market trends

2.3 Emerging growth trends

Competitive Outlook

3.1 Global Styrene market key players

3.2 Global Styrene size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Styrene market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic alliances

