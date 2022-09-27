Sports Fitness Nutrition Foods Beverages Market to Hit $112,189.18 Million by 2028; Sports Fitness Nutrition Foods Beverages Industry CAGR of 5.90% between 2021-2028

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Sports Fitness Nutrition Foods Beverages Market size is expected to reach over 112,189.18 USD Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period.



The growth in the Sports Fitness Nutrition Foods Beverages Market is mainly attributed to increasing demand for nutrition bars, energy bars, ready-to-drink products, and growth in the importance of protein as a valuable ingredient. Moreover, proteins are projected to increase their popularity as an effective source of a nutritional and balanced diet along with their functional benefits like weight management, and support to the immune system which is projected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Many of the athletes are consuming nutritional products in order to boost their performance, endurance, and muscle recovery which is expected to drive the growth of the Sports Fitness Nutrition Foods Beverages Market during the forecast period. Additionally, shifting of consumers towards convenient nutrition to become more rampant, increasing use of sports beverages as refreshment drinks, and latest product launches along with natural ingredients that provide long-lasting energy benefits are the other major factors expected to increase the demand for sports fitness nutrition foods beverages in coming years. The Sports Fitness Nutrition Foods Beverages Market is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing awareness and importance among consumers about carbohydrates, proteins, and vitamins in the everyday diet for good health.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/sports-fitness-nutrition-foods-beverages-market-1374/request-sample

List of Prominent Players in the Sports Fitness Nutrition Foods Beverages Market:

Monster Beverage Corporation

Cyto Sport, Inc.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.

Glanbia Plc

Glanbia Nutritionals Limited

Optimum Nutrition Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GNC Holdings, Inc.

Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.

Meiji Co.

Ltd.

Muscle Pharm

Nature's Bounty, Inc.

Nestle SA

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co.

Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

The Quaker Oats Company, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

Rockstar Inc.

The Balance Bar Company

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc.

Vitaco Health Ltd.

Weider Global Nutrition, LLC

Yakult Honsha Co.

Ltd.



Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

The Global Sports Fitness Nutrition Foods Beverages Market was valued USD 79,538.10 Million in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 112,189.18 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

Asia Pacific captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Sports Fitness Nutrition Foods Beverages industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.



Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The rapid pace of urbanization, growth in the number of non-traditional users, and growth of the global sports nutrition market including an increase in the number of fitness centers and health clubs are the major factors driving the growth of the sports nutrition food beverage market during the forecasting market. Various innovations in the sports nutrition market for making the products more effective and safer to consume is the other factor projected to boost the demand of sports fitness nutrition foods beverage market in upcoming years.

Challenges:

Poor nutrition knowledge and dietary extremism are the major challenges hindering the market growth during the forecast period. Poor practical knowledge in choosing meals and decreased access to food due to frequent traveling and busy schedules are creating limitations in the growth of the Sports Fitness Nutrition Foods Beverages Market.

Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/sports-fitness-nutrition-foods-beverages-market-1374/0

Regional Trends:

North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of North America in the sports nutrition beverage market is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for sports nutrients from sports clubs and fitness clubs. In addition, the demand for ready-to-drink sports nutrition products in Canada is projected to contribute to the growth of the Sports Fitness Nutrition Foods Beverages Market during the forecast period. The increasing concerns regarding health, shifting dietary plans, and changing lifestyles are increasing the demand for sports nutrition food beverages in North America. Moreover, the innovative development of new flavors in energy drinks and sports nutrition along with the health benefits is expected to boost the demand for sports nutrient food beverages in the North American region.

Download Full Report (142 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/sports-fitness-nutrition-foods-beverages-market-1374

The report on the Sports Fitness Nutrition Foods Beverages Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Sports Fitness Nutrition Foods Beverages Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Sports Nutrition, Sports/Energy Foods, Sports/Energy Drinks), by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), by End-Use (Athletes, Bodybuilders, Lifestyle Users, Recreational Users), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Sports Fitness Nutrition Foods Beverages Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled “Sports Fitness Nutrition Foods Beverages Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Forecast, Regional Analysis, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Product



• Sports Nutrition



• Sports/Energy Foods



• Sports/Energy Drinks



• Distribution Channel



• Offline



• Online



• End-Use



• Athletes



• Bodybuilders



• Lifestyle Users



• Recreational Users Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Monster Beverage Corporation



• CytoSport, Inc.



• Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.



• Glanbia Plc



• Glanbia Nutritionals Limited



• Optimum Nutrition Inc.



• GlaxoSmithKline Plc



• GNC Holdings, Inc.



• Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.



• Meiji Co.



• Ltd.



• MusclePharm



• Nature's Bounty, Inc.



• Nestle SA



• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co.



• Ltd.



• PepsiCo Inc.



• The Quaker Oats Company, Inc.



• Post Holdings, Inc.



• Red Bull GmbH



• Rockstar Inc.



• The Balance Bar Company



• Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc.



• Vitaco Health Ltd.



• Weider Global Nutrition, LLC



• Yakult Honsha Co.



• Ltd. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

Natural Protein Powder Market: Natural Protein Powder Market was valued at USD 4.9 Billion in the year 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of USD 7.7 Billion by the year 2028.

Algae Market: Algae Market was valued at USD 19.8 Billion in the year 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of USD 36 Billion by the year 2028.

Healthy Snacks Market: Healthy Snacks Market is valued at USD 84.9 Billion in the year 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 122.4 Billion by the year 2028.

Whey Protein Market: Whey Protein Market is valued at USD 9.7 Billion in the year 2021 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 16.4 Billion by the year 2028.

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vantagemarketresearch

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: