Lincoln Tech Student Receives Mike Rowe Works Foundation Scholarship

/EIN News/ -- Parsippany, NJ, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, has announced that student Avery Hill has been selected to receive a Work Ethic Scholarship from the Mike Rowe Works Foundation. Hill, who is currently enrolled in the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning career training program at Lincoln’s East Windsor, CT campus, was selected to receive the $5,000 scholarship as part of the Foundation’s efforts to promote career-focused education for students seeking to enter in-demand, hands-on trades.

“Receiving the Mike Rowe scholarship means so much to me,” says Hill. “It feels good knowing I can graduate with less debt, and I’m so glad that I chose to pursue this training program at Lincoln Tech. My instructor at my high school academy was a Lincoln graduate and he encouraged me to apply. It was a great decision.”

Hill grew up in Chase Mills, NY, a town near the Canadian border more than 300 miles from Lincoln Tech in East Windsor. “Where I lived we have crazy winters,” he explains. “I could tell there was always going to be a need for HVAC professionals, so I decided in high school to go into the field.”

Hill says the application process for the Work Ethic Scholarship was rigorous, including a series of short essays about the meaning of “work ethic”. He also created a video essay explaining his personal and professional goals. His responses and qualifications caught the eye of Rowe, a TV personality and commentator best known for hosting “Dirty Jobs” on the Discovery Channel. For years, Rowe has advocated for skilled trades education and for financial assistance that can help students graduate with in-demand skills and less debt.

“It’s an honor to have one of our students recognized by this prestigious organization,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “Avery Hill has proven himself to be an exceptional student, one who is motivated to succeed and puts his full effort into everything he does. His commitment to his future career in the HVAC industry is a model that all Lincoln students can follow.”

Hill began his Lincoln Tech program in August of this year, and plans to graduate in September 2023. Upon graduation, he says he will relocate back to his hometown to pursue a career where he hopes to specialize in air conditioning and refrigeration systems. “That’s something that really attracted me to the HVAC field,” he says. “There’s such diversity in the industry, and my Lincoln Tech training is already introducing me to the full range of opportunities. You don’t realize how much goes into this field until you’re really exposed to it.”

Hill has shown he has the work ethic to make his dreams a reality. Lincoln Tech congratulates him on his receipt of this scholarship awards.

