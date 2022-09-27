TOMI Environmental Receives Additional Orders for Custom Engineered Systems From Multinational Pharmaceutical Company

A Case Study -The Expansion of SteraMist Products in a Multinational Pharmaceutical Company

/EIN News/ -- FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced that a U.S. based multinational pharmaceutical company is expanding the use of SteraMist decontamination products, advancing SteraMist as this pharmaceutical company’s decontamination standard.



The company originally began using SteraMist Environment Systems 5 years ago to disinfect and decontaminate small spaces in their animal health division. Since their initial purchase, the company has ordered multiple additional systems, including: three (3) mobile units for a second animal health location 2 years ago, followed by a divisional location adding three (3) SteraMist Environment Systems. This fiscal year, eight (8) Environment full room foggers were added to other divisional locations, the purchase of two (2) of these systems were ordered and delivered this quarter.

By the end of 2022, TOMI expects to complete the design and manufacturing of two (2) CES’s for the company totaling approximately $1 million in value with recurring BIT Solution sales for these two (2) systems expected to generate approximately $250,000 in revenue annually starting in 2023. A third CES has just received approval for their Delaware location.

“These purchases by one of our long-term existing customers are an indication of TOMI’s growing reputation as the standard for disinfection and decontamination in the life sciences industry,” Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, COO of TOMI Environmental, commented. “Our industry is seeing tremendous interest and activity amidst a variety of new vaccine breakthroughs, drug research, and strength in the bioeconomy, and companies are accelerating their investments in disinfection and decontamination stay ahead of the competition. We are pleased to provide our products to both existing and new partners and to play a large role in keeping the labs and facilities that produce our vaccines and medicines safe from potentially harmful contaminates.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

